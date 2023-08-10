Class 1A state baseball champion Remsen St. Mary's was rewarded with five players named to the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches' Association all-state teams.

Remsen St. Mary's battery mates Colin Homan and Landon Waldschmitt were named to the first team. The Hawks also nabbed nearly every infield spot with senior Alex Schroeder at second base, senior Jaxon Bunkers at shortstop and senior Cael Ortmann at third.

Woodbury Central senior outfielder Will DeStigter and Kingsley-Pierson senior Boston Doeschot (utility) were each named to the 1A first team as well.

Both sophomores, Homan and Waldschmitt represent the future of the reigning 1A champs. Homan pitched

Waldschmitt was behind the plate calling pitches for one of the best and deepest pitching staffs in 1A. He also

Homan had the most hits in 1A with 53 tied for second-most home runs in Class 1A with seven. He was also fourth in 1A in RBIs with 47.

Ortmann led the Hawks with a .510 batting average as he was named all-state for the second time.

Bunkers led 1A in doubles with 21 and hit .457 with 40 RBIs and 44 runs scored plus 13 stolen bases, exceptional defense at shortstop and a 1.34 earned run average on the mound with a 7-1 record over 52.1 innings pitched as he was named all-state for the second time in baseball.

Schroeder was a second-teamer last season and hit .389 with 41 runs scored this season.

DeStigter hit ..470 with 26 RBIs and 34 runs scored and 14 stolen bases while Doeschot led K-P to the state semifinals with a batting average over .500, an .802 slugging percentage with 48 RBIs, 37 runs scored and 18 stolen bases. Doeschot also pitched 40 innings and went 5-1 with 63 strikeouts and a .40 ERA.

In Class 2A, Central Lyon junior pitcher Reece Vander Zee and West Lyon senior Korey McKenney were named to the second team.

Vander Zee hit .380 with 23 RBIs and 28 runs scored and threw 53 innings on the mound with 109 strikeouts to the tune of a 1.58 earned run average.

McKenney, a utility pick, batted .306 with 19 RBIs and 21 runs scored and maintained a 7-0 record on the mound in nearly 53 innings worked with a 1.73 ERA.

The 1A second team featured Gehlen Catholic senior catcher Keaton Logan, Kingsley-Pierson senior outfielder Emerson Pratt and Woodbury Central junior Eric McGill (utility).

Logan finished his career with a .463 batting average, 22 RBIs and 24 runs scored.

Pratt hit over .400 with 26 RBIs and 48 runs scored while McGill hit .556 with a .944 slugging percentage to go with 15 doubles, 26 RBIs, 44 runs scored and 24 stolen bases.

A trio of area players were named to the 1A third team in junior pitcher Ashton McCulley of Akron-Westfield, junior first baseman Drew Kluender of Woodbury Central and senior outfielder Carter Sievers of Newell-Fonda.

West Lyon had a pair named to the 2A third team in senior shortstop Carter Ver Meer and senior outfielder Spencer Ver Meer.