REMSEN, Iowa — Jaxon Bunkers wants to leave the Remsen St. Mary's baseball program in a better place than when he arrived as an eighth-grader.

Although the senior plans on playing several more games for the Class 1A third-ranked Hawks, it's hard to argue that he hasn't already done just that.

Behind Bunkers and a remarkably accomplished senior class, Remsen St. Mary's makes its bid for an eighth straight trip to the state tournament when the Hawks take on Woodbury Central in the 1A Substate 7 championship Tuesday night at Ridge View High School in Holstein.

St. Mary's (28-2) has navigated its way through the postseason thus far by blasting IKM-Manning, 12-1, and shutting out Alta-Aurelia, 3-0, for a district title.

But the Hawks have much bigger goals in mind than district championships, not only this season, but going forward.

Keeping the tradition going

With the Bunkers name a huge asset to virtually every girls and boys athletic program at St. Mary's, the senior pitcher/infielder is a bit of historian when it comes to Hawks baseball, and wants to be sure the program can keep its winning ways as his younger brother comes up with the baseball team.

"I've been watching the teams here play since I've been in like kindergarden," he said. "I've seen the tradition build over the years, and then I got my chance eighth-grade year and was like, 'Okay, it's my turn to do this thing.'

"And hopefully my younger brother can get up here and keep it going."

Remsen St. Mary's has Bunkers and his classmates to thank for a 2022 runner-up effort in 1A and 137 wins against 18 losses since joining the varsity baseball team.

"(Jaxon is) a guy that we can plug and play about anywhere," said Remsen St. Mary's head baseball coach Dean Harpenau. "We've used him on the mound, play him at (shortstop), he can catch. He can play the outfield.

"We moved him into the leadoff spot in the lineup this year and he's hit for (almost 40) RBIs. It's hard for a leadoff guy to do that. It's pretty special to have a guy like that."

Unchecked boxes

Before completely turing its attention to the future, Bunkers wants Remsen St. Mary's to make one more run at a state title.

"I think we started off slower than we wanted to, but each game we want to get better and better until the end of the year, that's what we've been working toward. We lost to two quality teams, but we took it as learning experience," he said of the team's lone losses to state-ranked Kingsley-Pierson and Le Mars Gehlen, which both will also play for state tourney bids Tuesday night.

"I'm hoping to end my St. Mary's career strong."

And it hasn't been limited to baseball as Bunkers has been a part of state champion football team and made it to state in basketball and golf.

For the basketball team, Bunkers scored over 1,100 points and led the team in scoring three of his four season and also grabbed nearly 400 rebounds and had over 350 assists as he earned second-team, all-state honors.

A first-team all-state selection for the Hawks' 8-player state title football team, Bunkers recorded double-digit touchdowns as a senior and had over 170 tackles for his career. He also had an 18-hole average of 90 his senior season of golf.

"He's a hard worker," Harpenau said. "And leadership is a big thing with (Jaxon), he does a really good job for us there as well."

A North Iowa Area Community College baseball commit, Bunkers leads 1A in doubles (20), while maintaining a batting average of .474, an on-base percentage of .557 and slugging .773.

He's third on the Hawks in RBIs with 38, behind sophomore Collin Homan (42) and senior Cael Ortmann (40), and is second on the club in innings pitched (44 ⅓).

On the mound, he's struck out 60 hitters this season and has a 6-1 record in 10 appearances (seven starts). Opposing hitters are batting just .187 against him and he's only walked nine of 155 batters faced.

Working to get better

Bunkers' talent at the plate was apparent from the beginning as he hit .305 as an eighth-grader in nearly 60 at-bats.

Before officially walking the St. Mary's halls as a high-schooler, he saw 16 ⅔ innings as a varsity pitcher to the tune of a 2.94 earned run average.

Despite having his time split more and more between pitching and hitting, Bunkers' numbers have continually improved year over year, across the board.

A multi-time all-conference selection across football, basketball and baseball, Bunkers was a first-team all-stater in baseball as a junior. That season, the Hawks went 35-1 and Bunkers hit .472 with 45 RBIs and 11 extra-base hits while seeing over 45 innings on the mound with a 0.62 ERA and .166 batting average against.

"Getting to play in (the baseball) state championship game was one of the best experiences of my life," said Bunkers, who is a 13-time state qualifier four-time first-team all-state selection and two-time state champion across all the sports he's played for the Hawks. "So we're working toward getting there again."

Bunkers' classmates Ortmann, Alex Schroeder and Isaiah Gerrietts all made the all-state baseball squad as well in 2022, and several Hawks stand to have strong cases for the 2023 all-state team.

"We've been working together since we've been really young," said Ortmann, a Kirkwood Community College recruit. "And we worked hard together in every sport we played together. We have really good chemistry.

"And it all helps that we've been best friends on and off the field."

Close Remsen St. Mary's Jaxon Bunkers (13) swings for a first-inning single during the Hawks' 12-1 win over IKM-Manning in a Class 1A Substate 7 quarterfinal game on July 5. The senior leads 1A in doubles, while maintaining a batting average of .474 and slugging percentage of .773. Dust flies off the ball as Remsen St. Mary's Jaxon Bunkers (13) pitches during Remsen St. Mary's Class 1A Substate 7 quarterfinal win over IKM-Manning on July 5. Bunkers, a pitcher and infielder for the state-ranked Hawks, is The Journal's Siouxland Athlete of the Week. Dust flies off the ball as Remsen St. Mary's Jaxon Bunkers (13) pitches during the Hawks' Class 1A Substate 7 quarterfinal win over IKM-Manning on July 5. Bunkers, a pitcher and infielder for the state-ranked Class 1A team, is The Journal's Siouxland Athlete of the Week. Remsen St. Mary's Jaxon Bunkers dives for home plate as Unity Christian catcher Elliott De Rooy reaches for a catch during Remsen St. Mary's vs Unity Christian baseball action at Vosburg Field in Granville, Iowa, Friday, June 16, 2023. Remsen St. Mary's Jaxon Bunkers hits the ball during Remsen St. Mary's vs Unity Christian baseball action at Vosburg Field in Granville, Iowa, Friday, June 16, 2023. Remsen St. Mary's Jaxon Bunkers hits the ball during Remsen St. Mary's vs Unity Christian baseball action at Vosburg Field in Granville, Iowa, Friday, June 16, 2023. North Linn's Tate Haughenbury (30) guards Remsen St. Mary's Jaxon Bunkers (40) during the first quarter of an IHSAA Class 1A boys basketball tournament semifinal, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Remsen St. Mary's Jaxon Bunkers (40) passes the ball between North Linn's Breckyn Betenbender (14) and North Linn's Cole Griffith (11) during the fourth quarter of an IHSAA Class 1A boys basketball tournament semifinal, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. North Linn's Breckyn Betenbender (14) dribbles against Remsen St. Mary's Jaxon Bunkers (40) during the fourth quarter of an IHSAA Class 1A boys basketball tournament semifinal, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Remsen St. Mary's Jaxon Bunkers (40) passes the ball between North Linn's Breckyn Betenbender (14) and North Linn's Cole Griffith (11) during the fourth quarter of an IHSAA Class 1A boys basketball tournament semifinal, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Remsen St. Mary's Jaxon Bunkers (40) goes up for a shot against North Linn's Tate Haughenbury (30) during the fourth quarter of an IHSAA Class 1A boys basketball tournament semifinal, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Remsen St. Mary's Jaxon Bunkers (40) dribbles against North Linn's Ben Wheatley (12) during the first quarter of an IHSAA Class 1A boys basketball tournament semifinal, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Remsen St. Mary's Jaxon Bunkers (40) passes the ball between North Linn's Breckyn Betenbender (14) and North Linn's Cole Griffith (11) during the fourth quarter of an IHSAA Class 1A boys basketball tournament semifinal Wednesday in Des Moines. Remsen St. Mary's Jaxon Bunkers (40) goes up for a shot against North Linn's Tate Haughenbury (30) during the fourth quarter of an IHSAA Class 1A boys basketball tournament semifinal, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Remsen St. Mary's Jaxon Bunkers (40) dribbles against North Linn's Ben Wheatley (12) during the first quarter of an IHSAA Class 1A boys basketball tournament semifinal, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. North Linn's Breckyn Betenbender (14) dribbles against Remsen St. Mary's Jaxon Bunkers (40) during the fourth quarter of an IHSAA Class 1A boys basketball tournament semifinal, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Gladbrook-Reinbeck's William Kiburis (11), Remsen St. Mary's Jaxon Bunkers (40) and Gladbrook-Reinbeck's Hudson Clark (15) go for the ball during the fourth quarter of an IHSAA Class 1A boys basketball tournament quarterfinal, Monday, March 6, 2023, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Gladbrook-Reinbeck's Luke Riffey (1) guards Remsen St. Mary's Jaxon Bunkers (40) during the fourth quarter of an IHSAA Class 1A boys basketball tournament quarterfinal, Monday, March 6, 2023, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Gladbrook-Reinbeck's William Kiburis (11), Remsen St. Mary's Jaxon Bunkers (40) and Gladbrook-Reinbeck's Hudson Clark (15) go for the ball during the fourth quarter of an IHSAA Class 1A boys basketball tournament quarterfinal, Monday, March 6, 2023, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Gladbrook-Reinbeck's Luke Riffey (1) guards Remsen St. Mary's Jaxon Bunkers (40) during the fourth quarter of an IHSAA Class 1A boys basketball tournament quarterfinal, Monday, March 6, 2023, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Remsen St. Mary's Jaxon Bunkers (40) dribbles during the first quarter of an IHSAA Class 1A boys basketball tournament quarterfinal, Monday, March 6, 2023, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Remsen St. Mary's Jaxon Bunkers, shown in a Jan. 24 game, scored 22 points as the Hawks cruised past Woodbury Central 72-34 Monday night. Remsen St. Mary's senior football co-captains, from left, Cael Ortmann, Jaxon Bunkers and Alex Schroeder, hold the three state football trophies the school has won since they were freshman as other senior team members, back from left, Nathan Britt, Isaiah Gerrietts, Ryan Willman, Brenden Fisch, and manager Tate Tentinger stand by. Not shown is senior Kadden Groepper. As the Hawks enter the state eight-player semifinals today, the senior class has compiled a 44-2 record, never losing a regular-season game. Remsen St. Mary's Jaxon Bunkers pushes Audubon's Aaron Olsen out of bounds in the first round of 8-man football playoffs between Remsen St. Mary’s and Audubon High School, Friday, in Remsen, Iowa, Oct. 21, 2022. St. Mary's Hunter Pick (23) and Jaxon Bunkers, right, console each other after Remsen St. Mary's lost to New London in Class 1A Championship action of the Iowa high school baseball tournament played Friday at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa. New London won the championship 8-7. St. Mary's Jaxon Bunkers reaches to catch the ball before tagging New London's Kooper Schulte out at second during Remsen St. Mary's vs New London Class 1A Championship action of the Iowa high school baseball tournament played Friday, July 22, 2022, at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa. New London won the championship 8-7. St. Mary's Jaxon Bunkers covers his face as he walks off the field with his team after Remsen St. Mary's lost to New London in Class 1A Championship action of the Iowa high school baseball tournament played Friday, July 22, 2022, at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa. New London won the championship 8-7. Remsen St. Mary's Jaxon Bunkers pitches during a 2022 Class 1A semifinal game vs. Kingsley-Pierson at the state tournament in Carroll. Bunkers, a returning all-state utility player, is one of the Journal's top 10 area high school baseball players to watch this season. St. Mary's Jaxon Bunkers pus in an infield hopper during Remsen St. Mary's vs South Winneshiek Class 1A quarterfinal-round action of the Iowa high school baseball tournament played Monday at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa. St. Mary's won the game, 6-0. St. Mary's Jaxon Bunkers (13) taps helmets with teammate St. Mary's Brody Schorg after Bunkers hit a two-run homer during Remsen St. Mary's vs South Winneshiek Class 1A quarterfinal-round action of the Iowa high school baseball tournament played Monday, July 18, 2022, at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa. St. Mary's won the game, 6-0. Remsen St. Mary's Jaxon Bunkers takes a shot against North Linn during an Iowa Class 1A state semifinal Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Remsen St. Mary's Jaxon Bunkers looks up in the closing seconds of a 56-46 loss to North Linn in an Iowa Class 1A state semifinal Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Remsen St. Mary's Jaxon Bunkers Remsen St. Mary's Jaxon Bunkers (13) swings for a first-inning single during the Hawks' 12-1 win over IKM-Manning in a Class 1A Substate 7 quarterfinal game on July 5. The senior leads 1A in doubles, while maintaining a batting average of .474 and slugging percentage of .773. Dust flies off the ball as Remsen St. Mary's Jaxon Bunkers (13) pitches during Remsen St. Mary's Class 1A Substate 7 quarterfinal win over IKM-Manning on July 5. Bunkers, a pitcher and infielder for the state-ranked Hawks, is The Journal's Siouxland Athlete of the Week. Dust flies off the ball as Remsen St. Mary's Jaxon Bunkers (13) pitches during the Hawks' Class 1A Substate 7 quarterfinal win over IKM-Manning on July 5. Bunkers, a pitcher and infielder for the state-ranked Class 1A team, is The Journal's Siouxland Athlete of the Week. Remsen St. Mary's Jaxon Bunkers dives for home plate as Unity Christian catcher Elliott De Rooy reaches for a catch during Remsen St. Mary's vs Unity Christian baseball action at Vosburg Field in Granville, Iowa, Friday, June 16, 2023. Remsen St. Mary's Jaxon Bunkers hits the ball during Remsen St. Mary's vs Unity Christian baseball action at Vosburg Field in Granville, Iowa, Friday, June 16, 2023. Remsen St. Mary's Jaxon Bunkers hits the ball during Remsen St. Mary's vs Unity Christian baseball action at Vosburg Field in Granville, Iowa, Friday, June 16, 2023. North Linn's Tate Haughenbury (30) guards Remsen St. Mary's Jaxon Bunkers (40) during the first quarter of an IHSAA Class 1A boys basketball tournament semifinal, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Remsen St. Mary's Jaxon Bunkers (40) passes the ball between North Linn's Breckyn Betenbender (14) and North Linn's Cole Griffith (11) during the fourth quarter of an IHSAA Class 1A boys basketball tournament semifinal, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. North Linn's Breckyn Betenbender (14) dribbles against Remsen St. Mary's Jaxon Bunkers (40) during the fourth quarter of an IHSAA Class 1A boys basketball tournament semifinal, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Remsen St. Mary's Jaxon Bunkers (40) passes the ball between North Linn's Breckyn Betenbender (14) and North Linn's Cole Griffith (11) during the fourth quarter of an IHSAA Class 1A boys basketball tournament semifinal, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Remsen St. Mary's Jaxon Bunkers (40) goes up for a shot against North Linn's Tate Haughenbury (30) during the fourth quarter of an IHSAA Class 1A boys basketball tournament semifinal, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Remsen St. Mary's Jaxon Bunkers (40) dribbles against North Linn's Ben Wheatley (12) during the first quarter of an IHSAA Class 1A boys basketball tournament semifinal, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Remsen St. Mary's Jaxon Bunkers (40) passes the ball between North Linn's Breckyn Betenbender (14) and North Linn's Cole Griffith (11) during the fourth quarter of an IHSAA Class 1A boys basketball tournament semifinal Wednesday in Des Moines. Remsen St. Mary's Jaxon Bunkers (40) goes up for a shot against North Linn's Tate Haughenbury (30) during the fourth quarter of an IHSAA Class 1A boys basketball tournament semifinal, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Remsen St. Mary's Jaxon Bunkers (40) dribbles against North Linn's Ben Wheatley (12) during the first quarter of an IHSAA Class 1A boys basketball tournament semifinal, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. North Linn's Breckyn Betenbender (14) dribbles against Remsen St. Mary's Jaxon Bunkers (40) during the fourth quarter of an IHSAA Class 1A boys basketball tournament semifinal, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Gladbrook-Reinbeck's William Kiburis (11), Remsen St. Mary's Jaxon Bunkers (40) and Gladbrook-Reinbeck's Hudson Clark (15) go for the ball during the fourth quarter of an IHSAA Class 1A boys basketball tournament quarterfinal, Monday, March 6, 2023, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Gladbrook-Reinbeck's Luke Riffey (1) guards Remsen St. Mary's Jaxon Bunkers (40) during the fourth quarter of an IHSAA Class 1A boys basketball tournament quarterfinal, Monday, March 6, 2023, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Gladbrook-Reinbeck's William Kiburis (11), Remsen St. Mary's Jaxon Bunkers (40) and Gladbrook-Reinbeck's Hudson Clark (15) go for the ball during the fourth quarter of an IHSAA Class 1A boys basketball tournament quarterfinal, Monday, March 6, 2023, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Gladbrook-Reinbeck's Luke Riffey (1) guards Remsen St. Mary's Jaxon Bunkers (40) during the fourth quarter of an IHSAA Class 1A boys basketball tournament quarterfinal, Monday, March 6, 2023, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Remsen St. Mary's Jaxon Bunkers (40) dribbles during the first quarter of an IHSAA Class 1A boys basketball tournament quarterfinal, Monday, March 6, 2023, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Remsen St. Mary's Jaxon Bunkers, shown in a Jan. 24 game, scored 22 points as the Hawks cruised past Woodbury Central 72-34 Monday night. Remsen St. Mary's senior football co-captains, from left, Cael Ortmann, Jaxon Bunkers and Alex Schroeder, hold the three state football trophies the school has won since they were freshman as other senior team members, back from left, Nathan Britt, Isaiah Gerrietts, Ryan Willman, Brenden Fisch, and manager Tate Tentinger stand by. Not shown is senior Kadden Groepper. As the Hawks enter the state eight-player semifinals today, the senior class has compiled a 44-2 record, never losing a regular-season game. Remsen St. Mary's Jaxon Bunkers pushes Audubon's Aaron Olsen out of bounds in the first round of 8-man football playoffs between Remsen St. Mary’s and Audubon High School, Friday, in Remsen, Iowa, Oct. 21, 2022. St. Mary's Hunter Pick (23) and Jaxon Bunkers, right, console each other after Remsen St. Mary's lost to New London in Class 1A Championship action of the Iowa high school baseball tournament played Friday at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa. New London won the championship 8-7. St. Mary's Jaxon Bunkers reaches to catch the ball before tagging New London's Kooper Schulte out at second during Remsen St. Mary's vs New London Class 1A Championship action of the Iowa high school baseball tournament played Friday, July 22, 2022, at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa. New London won the championship 8-7. St. Mary's Jaxon Bunkers covers his face as he walks off the field with his team after Remsen St. Mary's lost to New London in Class 1A Championship action of the Iowa high school baseball tournament played Friday, July 22, 2022, at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa. New London won the championship 8-7. Remsen St. Mary's Jaxon Bunkers pitches during a 2022 Class 1A semifinal game vs. Kingsley-Pierson at the state tournament in Carroll. Bunkers, a returning all-state utility player, is one of the Journal's top 10 area high school baseball players to watch this season. St. Mary's Jaxon Bunkers pus in an infield hopper during Remsen St. Mary's vs South Winneshiek Class 1A quarterfinal-round action of the Iowa high school baseball tournament played Monday at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa. St. Mary's won the game, 6-0. St. Mary's Jaxon Bunkers (13) taps helmets with teammate St. Mary's Brody Schorg after Bunkers hit a two-run homer during Remsen St. Mary's vs South Winneshiek Class 1A quarterfinal-round action of the Iowa high school baseball tournament played Monday, July 18, 2022, at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa. St. Mary's won the game, 6-0. Remsen St. Mary's Jaxon Bunkers takes a shot against North Linn during an Iowa Class 1A state semifinal Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Remsen St. Mary's Jaxon Bunkers looks up in the closing seconds of a 56-46 loss to North Linn in an Iowa Class 1A state semifinal Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.