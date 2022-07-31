BASEBALL COACH OF THE YEAR: Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Matt Nelson leads team back to state tournament

SERGEANT BLUFF — Entering the 2022 baseball campaign, Sergeant Bluff-Lutoncoach Matt Nelson knew he had a fairly young and inexperienced team.

That didn’t stop the Warriors from making a Class 3A semifinal appearance this season and earning Nelson the Journal’s 2022 Baseball Coach of the Year award.

Nelson led the Warriors to a 31-12 record and a 21-7 record in Missouri River Conference play, good for second place behind Council Bluffs Lincoln. The Warriors also earned a trip to Iowa City for the 3A State tournament.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors make their case for belonging in state baseball playoffs With an underdog's mindset, @SBL_Baseball fought their way to the Class 3A state semifinals this season, proving they belong in the conversation with the best in the state.

“I thought our team really exceeded expectations,” Nelson said. “They were a group that, really, most of them got together last year to play their first real varsity baseball. We only had one returning defensive player, Bryce (Click), who got anytime pitching or catching on that 2020 state team.”

Nelson admitted that last season’s team had some growing up to do with Click being the only returning player with regular time on the field. While there were still rough patches this season, as any team goes through, Nelson’s challenge to his group paid off.

“This year, we knew we had most of them back and that we wanted to challenge them and try and see if we could get them to be the best they could be,” Nelson said. They really played well throughout the season and really kind of caught their stride at the end.”

The Warriors caught their stride at the end of the season with a seven-game winning streak..They picked up a sweep of North to end conference play and a win over the top-seed in their district, MOC-Floyd Valley to end the regular season.

One of the keys for Nelson’s crew this season is the ‘special teams’ of baseball: Base running. Nelson likened base running in baseball to special teams in football, with that aspect of the game being vital to the outcome despite it not happening on every play.

“Easton Wheeler and Tylar Lutgen, those guys are great base runners,” Nelson said. “Bryce just this year, he's always had a pretty good knack for the game and for knowing that stuff, but I just thought once we slid him into that that leadoff position he just really flourished at causing havoc on the bases and finding ways to get on and then finding ways to get to the next base or two.”

The rest of the team followed Click’s aggressiveness on the base paths and it paid off as the team went further into the postseason.

Nelson’s crew went into substate play and beat Le Mars in the opening round, Bishop Heelan in the semifinals and Spencer in the substate championship game. The Warriors then upset the third-seeded Lewis Central for an opening round victory at the state tournament in Iowa City.

The growth in maturity the Warriors experienced this season was sparked by a bode of confidence on Jun 16. That boost came from winning three games over East.

The Warriors finished off a postponed game from earlier in the season to pick up a win, and followed it with a pair of wins in a regular doubleheader.

“We played Sioux City East and we had to make up one game and then play a doubleheader and we were able to get all those games,” Nelson said. “East has a really nice ballclub and we were able to kind of get the first one and then beat their ace in the second one and found a way to win the third one in a really close, tight game.

“I really thought, after that moment, when we won those three against a tough conference opponent and a solid 4A team, I said ‘this team, not just one pitcher, one catcher or one player, this team, has a chance to do something special.’”

Nelson admitted the team was not perfect down the stretch, but he said that moment was the one that brought this group closer together.

Nelson’s Warriors had three seniors this season, Bryce Click, Aidan Sieperda and Cole Conlon, who are all committed to Northwestern College to play baseball next season.

Those three seniors were vital in the team’s growth throughout the season.

“Those three are servant leaders,” Nelson said. “They are guys who are not above picking up baseballs, they're not above helping get the field ready or cleaned up afterwards. They're not above doing anything that the coaching staff asks them. One thing I love about our program is we've got kids who just do what they’re asked, they work hard, they're respectful to everybody.”

And what made this year’s group unique to any other, as Nelson has mentioned many times throughout the year, is their love for each other.

The togetherness of the team, the love of each teammate and their passion for the game of baseball helped the Warriors reach the heights they did this season, and returning a healthy number of guys next year will hopefully carry on a tradition at Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

“I don't think that I've ever had a team that loved each other as much as these guys did,” Nelson said. “I mean, it just, really, from coaches to players to upperclassmen to underclassmen to I thought this is my best buddy who I played with forever to this is the first year I've ever been in the same dugout as his kid. Our kids just found a way to really love each other and to really root for each other.

“Baseball is so hard. It is so frustrating, so it can just be so demoralizing to your psyche, and it's hard for you to pick yourself up and (picking each other up) is something that we constantly preach,” Nelson said. “These guys really got on board with, 'OK, I'm gonna pick him up.”'