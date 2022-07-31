BASEBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Carter Schorg powers Remsen St. Mary's to runner-up finish

CARROLL, Iowa — The Remsen St. Mary’s High School baseball team cried for a number of reasons last week after a state championship loss to New London.

Perhaps no reason was more evident than knowing they let their two seniors down. One of those seniors was Hawks senior Carter Schorg.

Schorg came into the Class 1A championship game last Friday allowing very few earned runs, and he was the lead-off hitter any high school baseball team could have dreamed of.

“These teammates were so fun to play with and they were great leaders with me all year,” Schorg said.

Schorg is this year’s Journal Baseball Player of the Year.

“He should be,” said Hawks junior Jaxon Bunkers through the tears after the loss to the Tigers. “He’s been here my whole life. Every day, I tried to make it to basketball or baseball and I had to work my butt off to be just as good as him. Carter means the world to me.

Schorg stepped up to become the top pitcher for the Hawks. It was badly needed, as the Hawks were losing ace pitcher Blaine Harpenau.

Harpenau put up video-game-like numbers throughout his time with the Hawks. Hawks coach Dean Harpenau wasn’t expecting pitchers like Schorg to emulate what the two-time Journal Player of the Year did.

The Hawks senior went 11-1 on the season and allowed eight earned runs all year. Over the course of 66 1/3 innings, that was good enough for an earned run average of 0.84.

Before the state championship game against New London, Schorg had allowed just two runs.

The main focus for Schorg was to develop a changeup. Dean Harpenau played college baseball, and knew that a key to being a good collegiate pitcher is to change speeds between the fastball and offspeed.

“That was his idea to develop a changeup,” Dean Harpenau said. “I tell you what, it’s a killer in college. When you mix up speeds, that’s when you start getting guys to strike out. He has good movement on it. It has eight to 10 miles per hour difference with good movement. It didn’t allow guys to get on his fastball.”

His pitching success, said Harpenau, wasn’t just a one-year thing. The success started to turn the corner over the last two summers, especially in the playoffs.

In the 2020 substate semifinal, the Hawks were out of pitching options, so Harpenau turned to Schorg to try and get the job done.

The Hawks were facing Trinity Christian, who that year, was 8-7 heading into that game.

Blaine Harpenau didn’t have many pitches to use, so Dean Harpenau decided to try Schorg as the starting pitcher.

Schorg showed the Hawks that he could handle the big-game situations. On that July 2020 night, Schorg earned the win by holding the Tigers scoreless through 4 2/3 innings. He also struck out eight.

“He did a great job in that game,” said Dean Harpenau about Schorg’s 2020 playoff performance on the mound.

Schorg had only pitched in five games that season.

“He’s a quiet kid, and he’s not cocky at all,” Bunkers said. “He taught me that actions speak a lot louder than words.”

The Hawks were playing in the state tournament last summer, and Schorg was pitching in the state semifinal loss to Lansing-New Albin Kee. Schorg got the start, as Hawks grad Blaine Harpenau wasn’t available pitching during the quarterfinals.

Schorg pitched four innings against the Kee Hawks and allowed just one run on three hits. He struck out three batters.

With that performance, Schorg lowered his ERA to a 1.75. Schorg was 5-1 on the season, and he had a 61-to-18 strikeout-to-walk ratio throughout his junior season.

Schorg did his job at the plate. He had three triples in all three state tournament games this summer, and when he needed to find a way to get a big base hit, it seemed like he always delivered.

Schorg had two hits in the state championship loss last Friday to New London.

On the season, he was a .486 hitter with 40 RBIs. He had 54 hits in the lead-off spot and he also scored 58 times.

“I thought he hit better for average this year,” Harpenau said. “He took more pitches. He had a great eye and he had a knack of getting us going. He was that one guy who got us going.”

Honorable mentions

Bryce Click, Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior: The Warriors senior two-way player had a .460 average with 38 RBIs. He also had 63 hits.

Ian Gill, Bishop Heelan senior: The Crusaders senior was fourth in the state with home runs at 11. He hit .455 with 51 RBIs. He also hit 20 doubles, which led the state.