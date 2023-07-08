It just wasn't the Sioux City East High School baseball team's day.

SC East entered as the No. 3 seed in Class 4A Substate 3, but fourth-seeded West Des Moines Valley jumped out to an early four-run lead and rode good pitching and good defense to an 11-0 win in six innings in Saturday's 4A first round game at East High School.

"Valley just hit the ball well, and starting out four in the hole is a tough way to start," East head coach Trevor Miller said.

Hopes of a second round game somewhere in Sioux City crumbled on two fronts Saturday as midway through the Stars-Tigers contest word made its way around that SC North was upset by Council Bluffs Lincoln, 5-4. North, the No. 2 seed in 4A Substate 3, ended the season 26-13 after winning the Missouri River Athletic Conference.

"We were fortunate to get some hits early," said Valley head coach Ryan Cooley. "Once that happened, even when (East) got runners on, we could still attack and didn't have to pitch around anybody, then turned a couple of double plays that kept (East) from scoring."

Valley will host Lincoln on Monday, with the winner drawing top-seeded Johnston in the substate final.

"It'll be fun to be back at home. This is my last season, so it's awesome that we get one more home game," Cooley said.

East stands to bring a good majority of its lineup back in 2024. East had five hitters in its lineup on Saturday that are sophomores this season or younger. Also, freshman Bohdy Colling started at second base and was hit for by sophomore designated hitter Jax Theeler.

Despite being one of the MRAC's youngest teams, the Black Raiders won 25 games and finished the campaign 10 games over .500.

Freshman catcher Logan Cherkas went 2-for-3 with a walk in the loss.

For Valley (15-20), junior Zach Byrne finished the game 3-for-4 with five RBIs and a run scored.

Senior leadoff hitter Ty Plummer and senior designated hitter Luke Christensen each added three hits for the Tigers, and Plummer chipped in an RBI. Charlie Krueger drove in three. The Valley junior left fielder doubled to right-center in the first inning to start the scoring and put the Tigers up 2-0.

Byrne then followed with his own two-RBI double, one of Valley's 16 hits for the game to East's seven.

"We knew we could do this all season long," Byrne said. "It meant a lot to us to come out hot and get up early. We've had a bunch of energy all week. On the bus coming up here, we just knew we would do well.

"I just tried having the same approach as always, and that's to go up (to the plate) and hit strikes."

Junior Jeff Rose pitched all but the final out for the Tigers and got the win. It took reliever Brenden Scoonover two pitches to get the third out of the sixth after being called upon.

East senior Lincoln Colling (5-3) took the loss as starter.

"Lincoln came out and threw in the zone. They were just hitting him," said Miller. "That's the tough part about baseball. I'd be upset if he walked guys and was out of the zone."

To their credit, a pair of East seniors extended their careers, if only for a few minutes, by reaching with two outs in the seventh when left-fielder Kelynn Jacobsen walked and center-fielder Brecken Schossow singled. Nonetheless, Valley ultimately got the one out needed to end it in six.

The Black Raiders' exiting seniors are Colling, Jacobsen, Schossow, Austin Sheppard and Jacob Denker. East has won over 100 varsity games since that group's freshmen season.

"A couple of kids from that group started for three years," said Miller. "It's really hard to say bye to that class. They all had really big parts in this program. We have to replace a lot of pitching from them. Kelynn Jacobsen and Brecken Schossow have been with our defense for three years, so we'll have to find guys to replace those roles."

Colling and Theeler ended with the season tied for the RBI lead on East with 37 each. Theeler ended with a Black Raiders-best 68 total bases for the year.

"We were young this year, which is exciting," said Miller. "(Freshman) Cal Jepsen is an awesome player. Jax is great. Bohdy Colling is a freshman with a live arm. We had Kason Clayborne hitting cleanup for us as an eighth-grader.

"He's years away from even being able to drive to our games, but came out here and played in this big game against 18-year-olds. So there's some excitement for the future, but it doesn't take away from the pain we're feeling today."

