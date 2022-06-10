Bishop Heelan's Kaleb Gengler logs no-hitter against Sioux City East

SIOUX CITY — Bishop Heelan High School senior Kaleb Gengler didn’t let the rain get to him on Thursday.

Instead, he pitched a no-hitter in a consistent shower at Bishop Mueller Field.

Gengler recorded 15 strikeouts in a 6-0 win for the Crusaders over East in Game 1 of a Missouri River Activities Conference doubleheader.

"I knew this was a good ball club being ranked in Class 4A, and I knew I had to be at my best tonight," Gengler said.

He struck out each of the first nine batters he faced, and he needed 90 pitches to get through the seven-inning win.

“He’s our workhorse,” said Heelan coach Andy Osborne earlier in the season. Kaleb is going to get his one start a week and we expect to win when he’s on the mound.”

It’s a turnaround win for Gengler, as the last time he pitched against the Black Raiders didn’t go so well.

Gengler faced the Black Raiders in the season opener at East, which the home team won 9-3. Gengler was charged with four earned runs on one hit.

Gengler got in a rhythm on Thursday at home and felt comfortable, even in the rain.

Fifty-five of the 90 pitches Gengler threw on Thursday were strikes.

He did walk three batters, but the Black Raiders weren’t able to figure out the Heelan ace.

Gengler also was one of two Heelan hitters to have a multi-hit game. Gengler was 2-for-3. Carter Ritz also had two hits.

Heelan helped out Gengler by scoring in the first two innings.

The Crusaders scored three times in the first inning. Sean Schaefer had a one-out single, then Ian Gill hit his seventh home run of the season.

It was a two-run homer to left center field, not far from the Bishop Mueller Field scoreboard.

Gill is now tied with Dowling Catholic sophomore Trever Baumler for the state lead in homers. The Crusaders senior is also in a three-way all-Iowa tie for third in hits with 26.

Heelan scored twice in the third inning. One run was scored on a fielder’s choice by courtesy runner Hunter Wauhob, and Jackson Freebern had an RBI single, which gave the Crusaders a 5-0 lead.

The Crusaders scored their last run in the sixth inning, as Wauhob scored on a wild pitch.

Lincoln Colling and Vinney Pomerson shared the pitching duties for East. Colling lasted two innings, allowing five earned runs on nine hits. He walked one and struck out two.

Pomerson pitched the final four innings, allowing that one sixth-inning run while giving up two hits. He had three walks and three strikeouts.

East bounced back to a 9-3 win in Game 2. East scored six times in the top of the third inning.

There, Jacob Brienzo, Jax Theeler, Andrew Brown each produced run-scoring plays.

Theeler had two RBIs while Andrew Brown and Jacob Brienzo knocked in a run.

The Black Raiders had eight hits, all singles.

"It's really nice to have that bounceback," East coach Trevor Miller said. "For our kids to bounce back, again, we just go back to resiliency. They flush getting their face getting caved in four seven innings and got the job done."

