Akron-Westfield outduels Orange City Unity Christian in competitive clash 6-2

Riding a wave of production, Akron-Westfield surfed over Orange City Unity Christian 6-2 in an Iowa high school baseball matchup.

Kingsley-Pierson mauls Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley in strong effort 13-4

The force was strong for Kingsley-Pierson as it pierced Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley during Saturday's 13-4 thumping in an Iowa high school baseball matchup.

Remsen St. Mary's overpowers Gilbertville Don Bosco in thorough fashion 8-2

Remsen St. Mary's earned a convincing 8-2 win over Gilbertville Don Bosco on June 17 in Iowa baseball.

Halt: Sergeant Bluff-Luton refuses to yield to Glenwood 10-0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton's defense was a brick wall that stopped Glenwood cold, resulting in a 10-0 victory in an Iowa high school baseball matchup on June 17.

Sweating it out: Underwood edges Moville Woodbury Central 5-4

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Underwood did just enough to beat Moville Woodbury Central 5-4 in an Iowa high school baseball matchup on June 17.

Waukee Northwest outclasses Sioux City S.C. East 8-4

Waukee Northwest grabbed an 8-4 victory at the expense of Sioux City S.C. East in an Iowa high school baseball matchup on June 17.

