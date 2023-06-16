Sergeant Bluff-Luton's defense throttled Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, resulting in a 11-0 shutout in an Iowa high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on June 11, Sergeant Bluff-Luton faced off against Carlisle.
