Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic swapped jabs before dispatching Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 3-1 at Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson High on June 27 in Iowa baseball action.
In recent action on June 13, Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic faced off against Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.