Character was called for when Sioux City S.C. East was forced to come from behind to upend Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, 18-5 on Thursday in Iowa high school baseball on June 22.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.