Brayden Kerr's base-running propels Sergeant Bluff-Luton to opening round victory over Lewis Central in Iowa's state baseball tournament

Two outs, top of the eighth inning in a 4-4, Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School freshman Brayden Kerr standing on second base.

What happened next the Warriors won’t forget for a long time.

Junior Scott Kroll had a 2-2 count with Lewis Central’s Devin Nailor on the mound.

Nailor’s 2-2 offering was low and Kroll swung and missed, the ball bounced off the turf at Duane Banks Stadium in Iowa City, hit catcher Britton Bond’s knee and Kroll’s foot, rolling out into the infield.

"Scott was battling and the guy threw a good curveball in the turf and it kind of got away from the catcher and as Scott was going and it just kind of it was very fortunate for us," Warriors head coach Matt Nelson said. "It just kind of got caught up and tangled in legs and it got a little bit away and their catcher got it, made a throw, and it wasn't in time and the throw took the catcher really far away from the plate."

Bond made a diving toss to first base after recovering the loose ball, but Kroll was safe, and in the process, Kerr was rounding third and headed for home. Kerr was able to score and the Warriors defeated the third-seeded Lewis Central Titans 5-4 in the opening round of the Class 4A state baseball tournament.

"I kind of saw that as the play was happening so I just told Brayden to go and by the time (the catcher) got it, he threw it over (to first), Scott was safe and by the time they got it back in, Braden was able to slide in safe to home," Nelson said. "Really heads up play by Braden because he was coming hard. He wasn't waiting for anything."

The game-winning play was contested by Lewis Central head coach Jim Waters, but ultimately, the ruling stood and Waters was ejected from the game after arguing the call for a few minutes.

That wasn’t the only crazy play the freshman for the Warriors was involved in.

On a foul ball in the bottom of the seventh, Kerr thought the ball was fair, and went chasing it into the right field corner. He crashed into the wall with his head and neck area, but was OK after being checked on by head coach Matt Nelson.

Kerr also led off the top of the third inning with a single off Lewis Central starter JC Dermody. Kroll laced a ball into the gap in the following at-bat. As Kerr was rounding third, Nelson held up the stop signal as Kroll running to second and a miscommunication caused Kerr to stop at third instead of finishing his run to the plate.

"Brayden has grown up a whole bunch this year. He went from being a guy that we didn't really know, we thought we were going to have, maybe, an opening in the outfield and he was kind of in that mix," Nelson said. "He was on our varsity team a little bit as an eighth grader but, that's a big jump. That's a jump for a freshman kid to start playing varsity baseball and he is he's really come along. He's been one of our best, most consistent hitters."

Kerr ultimately scored on an Easton Wheeler single to give the Warriors a 2-1 lead in the third. Two at-bats later, with Kroll standing on third base, he made an attempt to steal home. Dermody failed to remember to step off the bag and threw the ball to the plate, resulting in a balk and Kroll was awarded home. SB-L led 3-1 after two and a half.

"Scott's a very athletic kid, so we took a chance there, hoping that we could get the pitcher to balk and he just didn't step off," Nelson said. "He just kind of had that alert of 'oh my gosh, somebody's going.' He just went forward and that's a balk so we get the run automatically. So (we) took a little bit of a gamble, but it kind of worked out."

An RBI groundout by Bond cut the Warriors lead to one, 3-2 in the bottom of the third and the Titans tied the game at three when Brady Hetzel reached on an error in the bottom of the fourth inning. Aron Harrington walked to give Lewis Central a 4-3 after four innings.

From there, Aidan Sieperda settled down on the mound, getting through the fifth and sixth cleanly. A Cole Conlon single in the top of the sixth scored Drake Van Meter to tie the game at four.

"Hats off to him, he really grinded out some innings and that's a very, very tough Lewis Central lineup," Nelson said. "(They) have a lot of lefties in the lineup, so that's not ideal for a right handed pitcher, but he was able to grind out through some innings, you know, I thought he really, really pitched well."

In the bottom of the sixth, senior Bryce Click came up with two big plays to keep the game tied. Firstly, with a runner on second base and one out, Click had a pitch get away from him. He was able to recover quickly and fire a throw to third, getting the runner out for the second out.

After a walk by Dermody, Click was able to throw a second runner out when Dermody tried to steal second with two outs. The second throw out ended the inning tied at four.

"Bryce has done a great job defensively this year, especially with his pitch calling, his framing and his blocking," Nelson said. "And maybe (he) didn't throw out quite as many runners as he did last year, but man, he's made some really big throw-outs in some big moments and games for us this year."

Conlon pitched two shutout innings of relief for the Warriors, including striking out Logan Manz to end the game.

Wheeler and Kerr ended up with two base hits apiece. Click, Sieperda, Conlon, Kroll and Carter Brown added one hit each. Kroll’s double was the lone extra-base hit for the Warriors in the win.

Sieperda pitched six innings, striking out four and allowing four runs (three earned) on three hits. Sieperda’s 106 pitches means he can’t pitch for the remainder of the state tournament. Conlon struck out two in two clean innings, throwing 33 pitches.

"The goal was obviously, win the first game, and then see what happens," Nelson said. "Now, looking at it that Aidan's gone, t's nice to still have coal available in some sort of situation if we need them on Wednesday or Friday. So yeah, that's definitely nice to have that we can kind of be thinking about. Where's, where's the spot for him to maybe be able to come in.

Dermody, Nailor and Luke Woltmann recorded base hits for the Titans. Dermody pitched six-and-a-third innings, striking out nine. Nailor pitched the final inning and two-thirds, taking the loss.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton advances to play the winner of Winterset and Western Dubuque in the semifinals Wednesday.

The Winterset-Western Dubuque game was not completed in time for print. Wednesday’s semifinal has a to be determined start time.