While a pair of Sioux City baseball players made the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches' all-state first-team in Class 4A, Class 3A was headlined by Missouri River Athletic Conference Player of the Year Jaron Bleeker of Bishop Heelan.

Junior pitcher Ayden Schrunk of SC North and senior outfielder Brecken Schossow of SC East were first-teamers on 4A all-state squad.

Tigges also won the Lanny Peterson "All-Academic" Award as he finished his career by batting .522 with a .889 slugging percentage. The outfielder hit 12 doubles, three triples and five home runs while ending the season with 34 RBIs and 39 runs scored plus 14 stolen bases. He also pitched 44 innings with a sub-3 ERA.Schrunk went 4-2 with 55 innings pitched and Chamberlain went 6-3 over 54.2 innings on the mound and hit .264 with 25 RBIs.

Schossow's season saw him go for a .374 average, 29 RBIs, 33 runs and 24 stolen bases. He also threw over 33 innings on the mound.

Bleeker, a Heelan junior, hit for an average of .310 with 23 RBIs and nine extra-base hits. On the mound, he went 5-2 with an 0.68 earned run average, a number that led the conference. He struck out 64 over 51.1 innings pitched and held opposing batters to a .114 average when facing him.

Hoag went for an average of .396 with 19 RBIs and 27 runs. He also pitched over 44 frames with a 3.23 ERA.

Eddie's campaign ended with a .417 batting average with 20 RBIs and 33 runs and 19 stolen bases. He also pitched over 50 innings with 90 strikeouts and a 1.87 ERA.

Jager hit .432. He had 37 RBIs and scored 39 runs with 15 stolen bases while also seeing the mound for over 34 innings with a 4.28 ERA.

Brady Baker, a Heelan junior outfielder, and Nikolai Wede of MOC-Floyd Valley were named to the 3A second team.

Baker finished the season with 38 RBIs. The junior hit .377 with a slugging percentage just shy of .500, and he also stole 10 bases.

Wede hit .344, drove in 28 runs and scored 37 with 16 stolen bases.

A pair of Sioux City sophomore claimed spots on the 4A second team in Jax Theeler of SC East sophomore and Cael Walrod of SC North.

Theeler, a catcher, hit for an average of over .400 with a .588 slugging percentage. Theeler, who had 17 extra-base hits, and senior teammate Lincoln Colling tied for second-most RBIs in the conference with 37 each.

The outfielder Walrod hit .389 with 27 RBIs and nine extra-base hits. Schossow led the conference in stolen bases with 24.

Senior second baseman Lincoln Colling of SC East and freshman shortstop Cal Jepsen of SC East were named to the third team.

