Colton Korver leads MOC-Floyd Valley to Class 3A substate final win

STORM LAKE, Iowa — Colton Korver earned a victory on the mound in the biggest game of his high school career, a 1-0 victory for MOC-FV over Storm Lake in the Class 3A-Substate 1 contest at Storm Lake High School on Wednesday evening.

Korver, a senior, drove in the winning run. And, if not for a quirk in baseball’s scoring system, he would have earned a save as well after leaving the mound after five innings, then returning to the hill to record the final out, a fly out that touched off a celebration for the Dutch, who head to the Iowa High School State Baseball Tournament for the first time since 2002.

“I’ve never been taken out of a game like that and then put back in to finish it,” Korver said. “But, I trusted what our coaches were doing, and I trusted the defense behind me.”

The victory overcame a sterling effort from the opposing pitcher, Storm Lake senior Mark Eddie, who suffered the loss while fanning 12 MOC-FV hitters. Eddie also had two of the Tornadoes’ three hits.