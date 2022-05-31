Dakota Valley baseball advances to state semifinals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – After having their South Dakota High School Baseball Association Class B quarterfinal game against West Central postponed and moved to a new field, the Dakota Valley baseball team was able to kick-off its state tournament Tuesday morning.

The Panthers defeated West Central 6-5 at Ronken Field, Augustana University’s home field, in Sioux Falls Tuesday morning. Rain and high winds hit the Sioux Falls area Monday night, moving two of the quarterfinal games to Ronken Field while the third quarterfinal yet to be played was held at Sioux Falls Stadium, home of the American Association’s Canaries, Tuesday morning.

West Central jumped ahead first, scoring on a double by Grafton Stroup in the third inning. Dakota Valley responded with a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning. The first run was scored off an Isaac Bruns single and Randy Rosenquist followed it up with an RBI-single of his own.

After no runs were plated in the fourth, West Central loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the fifth. A single and a pair of fielder’s choice plays brought in three runs for the Trojans. Heading to the bottom of the inning, the Trojans were holding a 4-2 lead.

Dakota Valley again responded, but this time in the fashion of four runs to take a 6-4 lead. Tyler Schutte drove in a run on a single and Bruns drove in a run on a fielder’s choice. A Rosenquist single brought in two more and the Panthers were in front for good.

An error off a hit by Stroup scored a run in the top of the seventh to make it a one-run game, but Beau Pollema shut the door after that, stranding the tying-run at second base.

Rosenquist finished the game with two hits, both singles, and three RBI for the Panthers. Ethan Anema added a pair of base hits and Bruns tallied one hit and two RBI. Schutte added a base hit in the win.

Brayden Major pitched five innings, giving up four hits and four runs (zero earned) with four strikeouts for the win. Pollema pitched two innings to get the save.

Duece Sherrard and Stroup tallied two hits each for the Trojans. Stroup drove in two runs and Sheppard one run. Zach Madsen drove in a run and Braden Herr and Gavin Koch added one hit each.

Stroup took the loss for West Central, pitching six innings and striking out seven.

Dakota Valley played Winner-Colome in the semifinals Tuesday night with the winner advancing to Wednesday’s championship game at Sioux Falls Stadium.

Monday's results

West Marshall 7, Newell-Fonda 2: Newell-Fonda fell Monday to West Marshall 7-2.

Dru Wilder drove in three runs for West Marshall. Clay Cuva took the win on the mound for West Marshall.

Trey Jungers tallied two hits and Carter Sievers and Mason Dicks drove in one run each. Jungers took the loss on the mound, striking out five batters.

St. Edmond 5, Newell-Fonda 3: Newell-Fonda fell to St. Edmond Monday 5-3.

Hayden Derrig tallied three hits for St. Edmond.

Evan Archer recorded the lone hit for Newell-Fonda. Ryan Greenfield and Mason Dicks drove in one run each. Max Carlson took the loss on the mound, striking out four. Beau Wilken struck out five in relief.

