Dakota Valley pitcher Jake Pruchniak continues to shine

NORTH SIOUX CITY – The Dakota Valley boys baseball team broke made the semifinals in the 2021 South Dakota High School Baseball Association Class B tournament on the backs of a strong senior class.

That senior class included player of the year in Class B, Paul Bruns (now a men’s basketball player at the University of South Dakota), but the 2021 team also had a rising star in the pitching world, sophomore Jake Pruchniak.

“I didn't have crazy expectations for myself last year because I didn't really know what I could do at the varsity level,” Pruchniak said. “We had a good team last year, Paul was a player of the year he had a great season last year and I threw a lot of innings last year and got a lot of experience.”

For the last six years, he has continued to develop his pitching arsenal. Now a junior for the Panthers, Pruchniak features a fastball, curveball and changeup.

“My best pitch is my fastball, but my curveball is pretty good too,” Pruchniak said. “I have a changeup. My best pitch is a fastball because I can command it to both sides of the play pretty well.”

Pruchniak went into the state tournament last year with a 6-1 record, 0.80 earned run average (ERA) and 78 strike outs over 44 innings. In the state semifinals at the Birdcage in Sioux Falls, Pruchniak took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and pitched six and two-thirds, striking out nine and no runs allowed. Dakota Valley lost 1-0.

With all the seniors graduating and most of the remaining members of the team still 16U eligible, Pruchniak and the DV Legion team played at that level over the summer, where they won the state title.

In the fall and winter, Pruchniak continued to throw bullpen sessions with his pitching coach and hit the weight room to work on his flexibility and delivery.

“I had a bullpen once a week with a pitching coach and he taught me mechanics,” Pruchniak said. “I found the weight room this offseason. I was in there a lot and flexibility was the biggest thing I'd say, just stretching out my hips and getting loose.”

The results are stronger performances than last year and another trip to the state tournament Monday in Sioux Falls. Pruchniak has a perfect 6-0 record with a .582 ERA in 36 innings this year. He has allowed eight hits (.070 batting average against) and recorded 78 strikeouts.

He also had two no-hitters in the month of April, including a perfect game where he struck out 18 of the 21 batters he faced April 29.

“When I get a good warm up and I feel my hips working before the game, that's when I know I'm going to do good today,” Pruchniak said. “If I'm my mechanics are working right, then I know all my pitches are going to be where I want them and I can throw anything at any time.”

While Pruchniak has one more year of high school left, he has heard from a few colleges who are interested in seeing what he can do at the next level. He would like to play college baseball, but doesn’t have plans for anything more.

“I've been working hard for the last six years on pitching so it's nice to know that it's paying off,” Pruchniak said.

Pruchniak and the Panthers are headed back to the state tournament, where they will look to go one step further than the 2021 team, they will go for a state championship.

“I think we're returning four or five guys from that team last year and we have a lot of solid athletes on our team so we can perform in big games,” Pruchniak said. “We've been there before. It's the same team we had last summer when we won the 16U state championship so we know how to deal with our nerves in big games and hopefully we can string together some hits at good times and win the game.”

The Panthers face West Central in the opening round of the Class B state tournament Monday at 5:05 p.m. in Sioux Fall Stadium. The semifinals and championship games are scheduled for Tuesday.

