Dakota Valley, Vermillion advance in South Dakota state baseball tournament

SIOUX FALLS — Even with the bases loaded, Paul Bruns had confidence that he could record the final out.
Bruns, a Dakota Valley High School senior, struck out Redfield’s Nolan Gall with the bases loaded during the seventh inning to end the game.
The Dakota Valley baseball team defeated Redfield 2-0 in the South Dakota High School Baseball Association Class B quarterfinals at Sioux Falls Stadium on Monday.
With the win, the Panthers will play in a 2 p.m. semifinal on Tuesday. The tournament is not sanctioned by the South Dakota High School Athletic Association.
Redfield’s Peyton Osborn led off the top of the seventh inning with a single, and then Bruns went ahead to strike out the next two batters.
Bruns, however, walked the following two hitters, setting up a bases-loaded situation for Gall.
“I got the first two outs pretty good, and then I just lost control of the zone,” said Bruns in a telephone interview Monday. “I walked a couple guys, but I just wanted to throw strikes. It worked out, I struck him out.”
The Panthers senior who is soon headed for the University of North Dakota to play basketball hadn’t walked a single hitter before that. He admitted that he was feeling fatigued, and he knew how close to the end and got a little excited.
Bruns got ahead of the at-bat by throwing a strike.
Gall took the next pitch for a ball, then he fouled off the next offering. Bruns then threw a strike on the next pitch to end the game.
Bruns allowed three hits during the complete-game shutout, and he struck out nine hitters. Osborn had two of those three hits.
Dakota Valley scored both its runs during the fifth inning.
Jackson Strawn led off the inning with a walk. Isaac Bruns grounded into a fielder’s choice, but he still reached base.
Isaac Bruns advanced to second base after Paul Bruns grounded out to the pitcher.
With two outs, Dakota Valley senior Chayce Montagne traded places with Isaac Bruns with an RBI double.
Then, three pitches later, Panthers catcher Jaxon Hennies doubled, which allowed Montagne to score.
Montagne and Hennies each had a two-hit game. The Panthers had six total hits, and both of those doubles were the only two extra-base hits.
Dakota Valley wasn’t the only local team playing in the Class B tournament.
Vermillion is also playing in this tournament, and the Tanagers defeated Howard, 3-2.
Vermillion scored the go-ahead run during the fifth inning.
There, Jake Jensen knocked Connor Saunders on a sacrifice fly.
Saunders led off the inning with a single. Saunders quickly advanced to third base on an error.
The Tanagers, who were the road team Monday, started off the game with a run.
During the first inning, Jensen brought in Saunders, but that time, it came by a Redfield error. Saunders started off the game with a walk.
Jensen later had an RBI groundout during the third inning.
The Tanagers had five hits, and Willis Robertson had two of those hits. All five hits were singles.
Jensen also earned the win on the mound. He threw six innings, and he allowed two earned runs on four hits.
Jensen struck out five and walked one.
He threw 74 pitches, and Jensen recorded 54 strikes.
The Tanagers will face West Central in the other semifinal at noon Tuesday.
Iowa baseball
NEWELL-FONDA 4, WEST MARSHALL 3 (8): The Mustangs had to bounce back from an early 3-0 deficit, and scored runs in the fourth, fifth, seventh and eighth innings.
Newell-Fonda had six hits, collected by six different players, All six hits were singles.
Trey Jungers, Carter Sievers and Ryan Greenfield each drove in a run.
Logan Henrich got the start and he struck out 10 West Marshall hitters throughout six innings.
Greenfield got the win, and he struck out four hitters.
FORT DODGE 15, NEWELL-FONDA 5: Ryan Greenfield drove in two runs and he had two hits in the Fort Dodge tournament on Monday.
Mason Dicks also drove in a pair of runs.
Fort Dodge jumped out to a 4-0 lead.
WOODBURY CENTRAL 11, WESTWOOD 0 (5): Eric McGill and Max McGill each drove in two runs in the five-inning win for the Wildcats.
Kaleb Bleil struck out six Rebels hitters.
Iowa softball
LE MARS 3, MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 2: Alivia Milbrodt knocked in the game-winning run during the ninth inning Monday to give the Bulldogs the home win over MOC-FV.