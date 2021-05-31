Dakota Valley, Vermillion lose in South Dakota state baseball tournament semifinals

The Dakota Valley baseball team defeated Redfield 2-0 in the South Dakota High School Baseball Association Class B quarterfinals at Sioux Falls Stadium on Monday.

With the win, the Panthers will play in a 2 p.m. semifinal on Tuesday. The tournament is not sanctioned by the South Dakota High School Athletic Association.

Redfield’s Peyton Osborn led off the top of the seventh inning with a single, and then Bruns went ahead to strike out the next two batters.

Bruns, however, walked the following two hitters, setting up a bases-loaded situation for Gall.

“I got the first two outs pretty good, and then I just lost control of the zone,” said Bruns in a telephone interview Monday. “I walked a couple guys, but I just wanted to throw strikes. It worked out, I struck him out.”

The Panthers senior who is soon headed for the University of North Dakota to play basketball hadn’t walked a single hitter before that. He admitted that he was feeling fatigued, and he knew how close to the end and got a little excited.

Bruns got ahead of the at-bat by throwing a strike.