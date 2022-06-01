Dell Rapids beats Dakota Valley in Class B championship with six-run 11th inning

SIOUX FALLS — In what was a memorable battle on Wednesday night, Dell Rapids answered the loudest when it mattered most.

The Quarriers scored six runs in the top of the 11th inning, beating Dakota Valley 11-5 in the South Dakota High School Baseball Association Class B baseball championship.

AIden Boechler scored the go-ahead run after the Panthers committed an error with two runners on and nobody out.

Then, Brayden Pankonen hit a two-run single that made the score 8-5, and Landon Ruesink also had a triple.

Pankonen’s pitching helped the Quarriers stay in the game, too. He pitched 8 1/3 innings, allowing no runs on six hits. He pitched the ball 107 times, and he found the strike zone 69 times to keep the Panthers away.

Dell Rapids scored four runs right away in the first inning, but the Panthers weren’t willing to lay down. They chipped away in the first two innings.

Brayden Major knocked in the first run for the Panthers in the bottom of the first inning. Randy Rosenquist scored on the play.

The Panthers then took the lead in the second inning. Tyler Schutte and Isaac Bruns walked after Garrett Anderson led off the inning with a single.

Rosenquist hit a line drive to left field that scored all three baserunnners. He then advanced to third base on the throw. His double tied the game at 4-4.

Jaxon Hennies gave the Panthers the lead with an RBI double that scored Rosenquist.

