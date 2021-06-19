Dominant pitching and timely hitting has Kingsley-Pierson baseball rolling

KINGSLEY, Iowa — The Kingsley-Pierson High School baseball team has been on fire to start the season. Before Saturday, calling it a hot streak almost didn't seem like enough.
After the Panthers’ 20-1 Friday night win over River Valley, the team improved to a perfect 17-0 on the year.
Against the Wolverines, K-P exploded for 16 runs in the second inning, while sending 22 batters to the plate. The Panthers finished with 12 hits, 12 walks, and 17 RBIs, with junior Jackson Howe leading the way with three hits and four RBIs.
The wins have come in droves this year, and even coach Taylor Doeschot admits that he didn’t think that the team would get off to a start like this.
“No, I didn’t,” Doeschot said. "We have a pretty good conference. The top four or five teams in our conference, anybody can pretty much beat anybody on any given night. To get through the first half of our conference undefeated was really nice.”
On Saturday, the Panthers' perfect start finally came to an end, as the team lost to Sioux City West, 9-6, and Ridge View, 15-14.
Aside from Saturday’s blemish though, 2021 has gone about as well as the team could expect, thanks to a deep lineup and a dominant 1-2 punch at the top of the starting rotation.
On the mound, K-P is led by sophomore Evan Neumann and junior Brandon Kron, both of whom have ERAs and WHIPs that come in below 1.00.
Neumann has been the program’s ace pitcher for the past two years, sporting a 0.80 ERA two seasons ago as an eighth grader, and a mark of 1.66 mark during his freshman year.
He currently has a 0.52 ERA and a 0.96 WHIP in 27 innings pitched, with a team-high 30 strikeouts, and is holding opposing hitters to a batting average of .140.
Kron comes in close behind, with a 0.91 ERA, and a 0.83 WHIP, with opposing batters hitting just .120 against him this season, and 26 strikeouts.
For any baseball team, one lockdown pitching arm is extremely valuable.
But two? That’s just pure luxury.
“Evan has been the man for us the last couple years, and he still probably is,” Doeschot said. “But Kron is right there, and he is a great number two. To have him in the rotation has been big this year.”
Neumann has also had success at the plate, and reached base four times in Friday night’s home shellacking of the Wolverines. He credited offseason workouts, and an improved control for bringing his game to a whole new level, along with a hard slider that has given fits to opposing batters.
“I think confidence is a huge thing, as a pitcher especially,” Neumann said. “If you go out there with no confidence, you aren’t going to do good. I like to go out there, thinking that I am one of the best. That helps.”
The rest of the rotation has done pretty well too. Going into Saturday, the Panthers ranked fourth in the state in ERA, third in Class 1A behind Newman Catholic and Ankeny Christian.
K-P also ranks first in Class 1A in opponent batting average, second in strikeouts, and second in WHIP.
The Panthers' team ERA, before Saturday’s tournament, was 1.41, with the staff issuing 131 total strikeouts, and 49 walks.
"Even our three and four guys take a lot of pride in their starts," Doeschot said. "(They're) throwing strikes and keeping us in ballgames, and those guys have wins and pretty good ERAs as well."
While their pitching has been the driving force in the team’s strong start, the Panthers’ offense has pulled its weight too. Coming into the weekend, K-P was hitting .366 as a team, with a .470 on-base percentage and 74 walks, compared to only 53 strikeouts.
On the base paths, the Panthers have stolen 63 bases in 67 attempts.
Junior Damon Schmid ranks third among the team’s starters with a .554 on-base percentage, is second with 23 hits, and has a team-high 17 stolen bases.
According to Schmid, the biggest key has been the team’s ability to make contact. The Panthers' 53 team strikeouts is the second-fewest in the state, regardless of class.
“We just all go up there, and we know that if we put the ball in play, good things will happen,” Schmid said. “We’ve been doing that all year, and we’ve been creating a lot of chaos for the fielders by putting the ball in play. That is kind of our philosophy right now.”
With a pitching staff full of strong arms, and a lineup that makes contact with regularity, Doeschot’s team has put itself in position get back to the state tournament for the second consecutive year. K-P has played at state four times in its history, but has never made it to the finals.
At 17-2, the Panthers have as good a shot as anybody in Class 1A.
"Obviously, that is where we want to be," Doeschot said. "We've got a lot of work to do to get there, but I think that is one of the goals that we have with this group. Next year, the year after, and the year following, and for the younger guys, that is something they hope to achieve someday."
For now though, the focus is on Monday's game at OABCIG.