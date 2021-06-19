Dominant pitching and timely hitting has Kingsley-Pierson baseball rolling

KINGSLEY, Iowa — The Kingsley-Pierson High School baseball team has been on fire to start the season. Before Saturday, calling it a hot streak almost didn't seem like enough.

After the Panthers’ 20-1 Friday night win over River Valley, the team improved to a perfect 17-0 on the year.

Against the Wolverines, K-P exploded for 16 runs in the second inning, while sending 22 batters to the plate. The Panthers finished with 12 hits, 12 walks, and 17 RBIs, with junior Jackson Howe leading the way with three hits and four RBIs.

The wins have come in droves this year, and even coach Taylor Doeschot admits that he didn’t think that the team would get off to a start like this.

“No, I didn’t,” Doeschot said. "We have a pretty good conference. The top four or five teams in our conference, anybody can pretty much beat anybody on any given night. To get through the first half of our conference undefeated was really nice.”

On Saturday, the Panthers' perfect start finally came to an end, as the team lost to Sioux City West, 9-6, and Ridge View, 15-14.

Aside from Saturday’s blemish though, 2021 has gone about as well as the team could expect, thanks to a deep lineup and a dominant 1-2 punch at the top of the starting rotation.