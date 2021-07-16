Dutchmen clip Sergeant Bluff-Luton in Class 3A baseball playoff opener

ORANGE CITY, Iowa – MOC-Floyd Valley did just enough in one inning to get past Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5-4 in an Iowa Class 3A substate baseball opener at Dutchmen Field here Friday night.

The Dutchmen spotted SB-L four runs in the first two innings, but scored five times in the third.

As it turned out, that was the extent of the scoring as pitchers Colton Korver and Aidan Sieperda seemed to get stronger as the game progressed. Korver and Sieperda each went the distance and each had reached the maximum 110 pitches while facing their final batter.

“He was living high early in the game and we really challenged him to get to the outside corner and down,” MOC-Floyd Valley coach Brian Wede said of Korver. “Then he started doing that with his breaking ball. Instead of starting it at them, he started in the strike zone and let it move away and that became pretty good for him. He got a lot of strikeouts on balls that were off the plate and down.”

Sergeant Bluff-Luton came out swinging, collecting six of its 10 hits in the first two innings while scoring twice in each frame.

Korver, who struck out 10, worked out of trouble in four of the last five innings. The Warriors had at least the tying run on base in the fourth, fifth and sixth and seventh.