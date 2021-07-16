Dutchmen clip Sergeant Bluff-Luton in Class 3A baseball playoff opener

ORANGE CITY, Iowa – MOC-Floyd Valley did just enough in one inning to get past Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5-4 in an Iowa Class 3A substate baseball opener at Dutchmen Field here Friday night.
The Dutchmen spotted SB-L four runs in the first two innings, but scored five times in the third.
As it turned out, that was the extent of the scoring as pitchers Colton Korver and Aidan Sieperda seemed to get stronger as the game progressed. Korver and Sieperda each went the distance and each had reached the maximum 110 pitches while facing their final batter.
“He was living high early in the game and we really challenged him to get to the outside corner and down,” MOC-Floyd Valley coach Brian Wede said of Korver. “Then he started doing that with his breaking ball. Instead of starting it at them, he started in the strike zone and let it move away and that became pretty good for him. He got a lot of strikeouts on balls that were off the plate and down.”
Sergeant Bluff-Luton came out swinging, collecting six of its 10 hits in the first two innings while scoring twice in each frame.
Korver, who struck out 10, worked out of trouble in four of the last five innings. The Warriors had at least the tying run on base in the fourth, fifth and sixth and seventh.
Scott Kroll just missed a game-tying home run with one out in the sixth, bouncing one off the left field fence for a double.
However, MOC-Floyd Valley came up with a clutch double play. Kroll tried to advance to third on a grounder to shortstop, but Dutch first baseman Aden De Jong threw a perfect strike to third after hauling in the throw. Kroll came up short of the bag on his slide on the Field Turf infield and was tagged out.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Matthew McCrory singled to right field with one out in the seventh. He stole second and went to third on a passed ball, but Korver retired Tylar Lutgen on a pop out to second to end the game.
MOC-Floyd Valley, advancing with a 26-8 record, sent nine batters to the plate in the bottom of the third.
Trailing 4-0, No. 8 hitter Eli Haverdink began the inning by drawing a walk and Braden Konz singled up the middle. Leadoff hitter Nick Wede beat out a bunt to load the bases before Carson Jager singled in two runs.
Kooper Huss had an RBI ground out after a balk advanced two runners. Jager scored the tying run on a wild pitch and Carter Aalbers, who singled and stole second, came home with the go-ahead run on a throwing error while he was stealing third.
“On the double play, Carter did a good job actually looking him back to second base, which gave us a chance to throw him out at third,” Wede said. “And, with two outs, that’s a throw you don’t want to make and Aden did a good job of making sure it was low so Austin (Oolman) could handle it and it didn’t go sailing on him.
“Colton battled through every inning and found ways to get strikeouts. I think he had a strikeout in every inning and that helps the defense out because it’s fewer plays you have to make, especially with guys on base.”
While Korver perservered, Sieperda was just as impressive with the exception of the third inning. He retired the Dutch in order in the fourth and sixth and caught Kael Arends looking on strike three with two runners on in the fifth.
Bryce Click and Lutgen had RBI singles in the first for SB-L. Kroll doubled home a run in the second and McCrory made it 4-0 with an RBI single.
“We had the one tough inning and we’ve had some of those throughout the year with a young team,” Sergeant Bluff-Luton coach Matt Nelson said. “We had the leadoff walk and we didn’t get an out when they bunted and they found a way to score some runs.
“I was proud of our kids, we just didn’t get that big hit when we needed it.”
SB-L — with just one senior on its roster — finished with a 24-17 overall mark.
“Everyone said you’re so young and you’ll be good in the next couple years, but we never had that thought process,” Nelson said. “We really felt our kids were doing well and could compete and make a little bit of a tournament run.”
MOC-Floyd Valley lost four of its last five regular season games, including an 8-6 setback to Sergeant Bluff-Luton here July 9.
“We hope every game is like this one,” Wede said. “Those are the games that keep you prepared. If you keep winning you can really get some positive momentum and belief in yourself.”
The Dutch will host a second-round game against Spencer on Monday.