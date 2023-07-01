LE MARS, Iowa — With starting pitcher Oliver Denney dealing on the mound, the Lawton-Bronson High School baseball team needed someone to come through with the bat.

Kurtus Palsma was that guy.

On the mound, Denney controlled the Logan-Magnolia lineup in the Class 1A District 16 first round matchup at Riverview Park in Le Mars.

Nonetheless, the fourth-seeded Eagles prevailed over the third-seeded Panthers, 3-0.

"I've been telling our guys they're a good baseball team all season," said Lawton-Bronson head coach Ryan Denney. "We've had our ups and downs, games where we couldn't make a play or couldn't get a hit. But it all came together tonight, and we played about as well as we've played all season."

Lawton-Bronson advanced to play on Wednesday against the district's top seed, Gehlen Catholic. The Jays (20-5) are ranked 10th in 1A and beat Siouxland Christian 15-0 in four innings after the Eagles' upset win.

The top of the final frame started with singles by eighth-grade shortstop J.J. Hope and freshman left fielder Lane Mitchell. Palsma, a senior, then belted an 0-1 pitch to the gap in right-center to score both runners and give the Eagles a 2-0 lead.

"I was just hoping I wasn't going to swing too early on a (curveball)," Palsma said. "That's about all I was looking for that at bat. I just didn't want to swing and strike out."

Palsma and Mitchell ended with four of the Eagles' six hits for the game.

The southpaw Denney dealt a complete game three-hitter with one walk and seven strikeouts. He hit three Logan-Magnolia batters, but both defenses made superb plays to keep the contest scoreless through the first six innings, while Denney earned the shutout win to go to 4-3 on the season with a 1.63 ERA.

"We just kept fighting through it," said the Lawton-Bronson junior pitcher. "Eventually, Kurtus came through with that hit and we got the runs we thought we deserved.

"We've had a lot of winnable games this year, and this might be one of the first where we've executed this well."

After Palsma started the scoring for Lawton-Bronson (8-12), junior catcher Gavin Cross brought in another run, scoring Palsma from third on a sacrifice.

There were three outs made at the plate in total and one at third -- and all but one of those was the third out of the frame -- plus two pickoffs at first by Lo-Ma lefty pitcher Kalab Kuhl and Kuhl's catcher, Brodie Davis, caught two potential base stealers on the Eagles' three attempts.

Logan-Magnolia (13-14) threatened in the third when Evan Roden led off with a double and steal of third. The Panthers got runners to second and third with two away after Drake Geith walked and stole second. But Denney induced a lazy pop fly that ended up in his own glove for the third out to end the frame.

"I enjoyed seeing it all come together," Ryan Denney said. "We picked a good time for it to come together. It was just a very rewarding night."

Denney's first at-bat ended with a groundout for the second out of the game, but it took a diving stop and laser of the throw from Panther shortstop Wes Vana to record the out.

Gavin Kiger singled and stole second for Lo-Ma at the bottom of the first. But he was cut down at the plate trying to score on a base hit by Ethan Evans. It went down as a 7-6-2 out started by Mitchell, Lawton-Bronson's left fielder.

"We had a couple of challenging outs, but our defense made the plays," Oliver Denney said. "I just tried to throw a lot of strikes."