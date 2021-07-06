East baseball erupts on offense to clinch double-header sweep over Heelan

No matter what, it seems, East baseball finds a way.
The Black Raiders swept aside Bishop Heelan on Tuesday night in a doubleheader, as the team beat the Crusaders in Game One, 8-2, and then stormed back with a seven-run sixth inning in Game Two to earn an 8-4 victory, their 17th consecutive win.
East's Brecken Schossow is safe at first as Heelan's Jake McGowan waits for the throw during the first game of an East vs Heelan baseball doubleheader played Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Bishop Mueller Field.
East's Brecken Schossow is safe at second as Heelan's Sean Schaefer waits for the throw during the first game of an East vs Heelan baseball doubleheader played Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Bishop Mueller Field.
Teammates congratulate East's Cael Boever (6) after he hit a first inning home run during the first game of an East vs Heelan baseball doubleheader played Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Bishop Mueller Field.
In the first game, senior Cam Riemer led off the first inning with a solo home run, on the second pitch of the game, to give the Black Raiders a 1-0 lead. Two batters later, senior Cael Boever did the same, driving a ball over the fence for his seventh home run of the season.
After claiming the six run victory, the Black Raiders fell behind the Crusaders in the second game by a 4-1 score. But in the sixth, East finally erupted. After one run scored to pull East within two, Boever plated a pair of runs in the frame with an RBI triple. After teammate Trevor Hill came in to pinch-run, sophomore Kelynn Jacobsen drove him in with a sacrifice fly to right field to gave East a 5-4 lead.
Later in the inning, sophomore Brecken Schossow drove in a run after taking a pitch off the back with the bases loaded. Easton Voight then hit a groundball to Bishop Heelan shortstop Sean Schaefer, who threw the ball on a hop to first baseman Brett Sitzmann.
The ball got by Sitzmann, and two more runs scored for East, which eventually took the win by an 8-4 score.
"We were down 4-1 right there, and we just kind of sneeze into a seven-spot" East head coach Trevor Miller said. "I think that is just kind of the epitome of our team right. We're going to keep running them until somebody stops us."
After running its winning streak to 17 games, East is now 31-4 on the season, while Bishop Heelan is 20-12-1.
The Black Raiders will play Wednesday at Council Bluffs Lincoln, while Heelan will host Lincoln on Thursday for Senior Night.