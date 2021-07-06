East baseball erupts on offense to clinch double-header sweep over Heelan

No matter what, it seems, East baseball finds a way.

The Black Raiders swept aside Bishop Heelan on Tuesday night in a doubleheader, as the team beat the Crusaders in Game One, 8-2, and then stormed back with a seven-run sixth inning in Game Two to earn an 8-4 victory, their 17th consecutive win.

In the first game, senior Cam Riemer led off the first inning with a solo home run, on the second pitch of the game, to give the Black Raiders a 1-0 lead. Two batters later, senior Cael Boever did the same, driving a ball over the fence for his seventh home run of the season.

After claiming the six run victory, the Black Raiders fell behind the Crusaders in the second game by a 4-1 score. But in the sixth, East finally erupted. After one run scored to pull East within two, Boever plated a pair of runs in the frame with an RBI triple. After teammate Trevor Hill came in to pinch-run, sophomore Kelynn Jacobsen drove him in with a sacrifice fly to right field to gave East a 5-4 lead.

Later in the inning, sophomore Brecken Schossow drove in a run after taking a pitch off the back with the bases loaded. Easton Voight then hit a groundball to Bishop Heelan shortstop Sean Schaefer, who threw the ball on a hop to first baseman Brett Sitzmann.