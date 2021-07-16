East beats North in substate playoffs as Thompson twirls gem

Boever finished the night with two hits and three runs scored for the Black Raiders, and came into the contest with a .431 batting average, a 574 on-base percentage, and a team-high 41 RBIs.

“I’ve been feeling really well recently,” Boever said. “I feel like I’ve found my groove and I’ve been playing really well, but it also comes with my teammates in front of me. It helps a lot, and I do my job. Nothing really too hard.”

Miller was proud of his team’s offensive output against the Stars, but also felt that they could’ve done even more if his team hadn’t drawn so many walks.

As a team, East finished with five hits and 10 walks. Seven of East’s nine runs were unearned.

“I thought we were real disciplined at the plate,” Miller said. “You can’t hit it if they don’t throw it in the zone. I think that is what tonight was. When it was in the zone, I think we were hitting it OK. Offensively, we’re going to be fine.”

North freshman Ayden Shrunk got the start and pitched 4 1/3 innings while allowing six runs on five hits and three walks.

The Stars ended their season with a 10-27 overall record, a six-win improvement over 2020.