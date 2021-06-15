East's Aidan Haukap battling through hitting slump, but is impressing coaches on the mound

When a baseball player gets off to a hot start, everything seems to come easy. The pitches catch a lot of the plate, and the base hits fall, seemingly at will. But for every hitter, those times eventually come to an end.
It’s when they have to bust their way out of a slump that you truly see what a ballplayer is made of.
Sioux City East junior Aidan Haukap got off to a blazing hot start to the season, both at the plate and on the mound. On the hitting-side, going into Tuesday night’s home doubleheader against Le Mars, Haukap was hitting .409, with an on-base percentage of .480, a slugging percentage of .636, and a team high 17 RBI and nine extra base hits.
All of that success came in his first few weeks as a varsity starter, as Haukap spent most of last season playing for the Black Raiders’ junior varsity team. In 2020, Haukap got just eight at-bats at the varsity level, but once he snagged his spot in the starting lineup this season, his numbers took off.
“I was just doing my thing, and having fun,” Haukap said. “That is really it. Just having fun, and playing baseball.”
Things haven’t gone quite as well over the past week, as Haukap has gone 0-for-his past-14, with 10 strikeouts in the past seven games. While that recent slump has been frustrating, Haukap’s season stats are still impressive, and both he and his head coach seem determined to get him back to where he was early in the year.
“He’s just had a really good approach at the plate,” East head baseball coach Trevor Miller said. “Really disciplined, had a good eye for the zone, and just putting barrels together. That is what we preach as an offense. We’re not talking about anything really complicated, we’re just putting barrels on balls. He was just doing a really good job.”
On the mound, Haukap hasn’t hit any rough patches at all. In 14 ⅓ innings pitched this season, Haukap has a 2.93 ERA and a 1.40 WHIP, with 19 strikeouts, tied for second most on the team. The Black Raiders unquestioned pitching ace is senior Cael Boever, but Miller believes that Haukap will be at that level soon.
Last year, Haukap dominated the JV level, to the point where the Black Raiders’ varsity coaches had almost no choice but to give him a shot in the big show as a sophomore.
“We brought him up, and he pitched really well,” Miller said. “He ended up throwing in the substate final last year, and did really good. Now, he just brings it. He throws all his pitches really well, he locates well, travels well off the mound. He pounds the zone, and he is just a Guy.”
The Black Raiders are as deep as any team in the conference on the pitching side of things. Boever is 3-0, with a 0.43 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP in 16 ⅓ innings, and a team-high 30 strikeouts, while fellow seniors Cam Reimer and Sean McManamy have put up impressive numbers as well.
Next year, all of those pitchers will be gone, and Miller is counting on Haukap to be the Black Raiders' 2022 staff ace.
“He should (be the ace),” Miller said. “He should just come in, and he has been throwing against some of these Des Moines teams, and they can’t even do anything with him. He came in and throws against some of the teams from around here, and nobody knows what to do with him.”
“Aidan Haukap comes in next year and just dominates. He is our guy next year, and we’re going to just give him the keys to the bus next year.”
Haukap has proven that he can have success as a pitcher and a hitter at the varsity level, and while he hasn't been getting hits at the plate like he was earlier in the year, Miller is certain that he can get back there with a little bit of work, and some relaxation.
"He's just got to get back to his roots," Miller said. "I think he is pressing, and just putting too much pressure on himself. We're just trying to get him to relax. He's still pitching really well, and he plays an awesome defense. He is just kind of in that slump, and hitters have to figure a way to get out of it."
"There is no real secret to it. You've just got to keep swinging it."
On Tuesday, Sioux City East split a doubleheader with Le Mars, as the Black Raiders took the first game, 8-5, and fell in Game 2 to the Bulldogs, 5-3.