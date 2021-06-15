East's Aidan Haukap battling through hitting slump, but is impressing coaches on the mound

Next year, all of those pitchers will be gone, and Miller is counting on Haukap to be the Black Raiders' 2022 staff ace.

“He should (be the ace),” Miller said. “He should just come in, and he has been throwing against some of these Des Moines teams, and they can’t even do anything with him. He came in and throws against some of the teams from around here, and nobody knows what to do with him.”

“Aidan Haukap comes in next year and just dominates. He is our guy next year, and we’re going to just give him the keys to the bus next year.”

Haukap has proven that he can have success as a pitcher and a hitter at the varsity level, and while he hasn't been getting hits at the plate like he was earlier in the year, Miller is certain that he can get back there with a little bit of work, and some relaxation.

"He's just got to get back to his roots," Miller said. "I think he is pressing, and just putting too much pressure on himself. We're just trying to get him to relax. He's still pitching really well, and he plays an awesome defense. He is just kind of in that slump, and hitters have to figure a way to get out of it."

"There is no real secret to it. You've just got to keep swinging it."