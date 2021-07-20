Edgar Barriero brings in game-winning run for Storm Lake in Class 3A substate semifinal

STORM LAKE, Iowa — Senior Ben Raveling dove across home plate following a suicide squeeze bunt by Edgar Barriero, giving Storm Lake a 5-4 walk-off victory over Sioux Center in a Class 3A District baseball final at Storm Lake High School on Monday.

The triumph avenged an earlier 15-0 loss by Storm Lake at the hands of the Warriors and set up a substate finale versus MOC-FV at Storm Lake at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

“It was a suicide squeeze the whole way,” Tornadoes coach Ben Seaman said. “I told Ben to go once he saw the pitcher going home.”

The play capped a dramatic two-run last-inning rally for the hosts, who entered the frame trailing 4-3. Senior Mark Eddie, who had four hits in four at-bats on the night, started the rally with a lead-off single.

Eddie came home on senior Jailen Hansen’s double to tie the score. The hit, Hansen’s second of the contest, followed his sixth-inning triple.

Raveling drew a walk before Hansen’s double. The Warriors chose to walk sophomore Hunter DeMey to load the bases with one out, opting to take their chances with Barriero with the bases full, thus allowing a force at any base.