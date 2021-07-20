Edgar Barriero brings in game-winning run for Storm Lake in Class 3A substate semifinal

STORM LAKE, Iowa — Senior Ben Raveling dove across home plate following a suicide squeeze bunt by Edgar Barriero, giving Storm Lake a 5-4 walk-off victory over Sioux Center in a Class 3A District baseball final at Storm Lake High School on Monday.
The triumph avenged an earlier 15-0 loss by Storm Lake at the hands of the Warriors and set up a substate finale versus MOC-FV at Storm Lake at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
“It was a suicide squeeze the whole way,” Tornadoes coach Ben Seaman said. “I told Ben to go once he saw the pitcher going home.”
The play capped a dramatic two-run last-inning rally for the hosts, who entered the frame trailing 4-3. Senior Mark Eddie, who had four hits in four at-bats on the night, started the rally with a lead-off single.
Eddie came home on senior Jailen Hansen’s double to tie the score. The hit, Hansen’s second of the contest, followed his sixth-inning triple.
Raveling drew a walk before Hansen’s double. The Warriors chose to walk sophomore Hunter DeMey to load the bases with one out, opting to take their chances with Barriero with the bases full, thus allowing a force at any base.
Warrior Reed Waring, who had walked, gave Sioux Center the lead in the top of the seventh, sprinting home on a line drive single up the middle by Stetson Hulstein. Waring reached third base after a throw to second base caromed off his helmet and into right field, a play constituting the lone error of the contest for both teams.
Sioux Center’s Christian Vietor singled and scored on a Hulstein’s first hit of the night in the fifth inning to break a 2-2 deadlock. The Warrior rallied died, however, on an inning-ending double-play line-out to Tornado third baseman Pako Gonzalez.
Senior Ross Alderman and sophomore Karson Gesink both scored in the fourth inning for the Warriors as they came back from a 2-0 deficit. Alderman walked and scored on a Brett Schouten ground-out. Gesink made a daring and successful dash home on a wild pitch with two outs.
Mark Eddie homered in the first inning to stake Storm Lake to a 1-0 advantage. He singled then came around to score on a base hit by his brother, Jake Eddie, in the third.
DeMey surrendered one run in two innings in relief of Jake Eddie to register the victory, while a hard-luck loss was charged to Sioux Center senior Lane Kamerman, who went 6.1 innings. Sioux Center finished the season with 19 wins against 11 losses.
Storm Lake, now 27-5, host the Dutch of MOC-FV, 26-8, on Wednesday. The Dutch handed the Tornadoes their last loss, a 4-3 verdict in eight innings on June 24. The winner advances to the Class 3A Iowa High School Athletic Association State Baseball Tournament in Iowa City.