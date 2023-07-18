CARROLL, Iowa — A remarkable seven-run sixth inning wasn't enough for the Gehlen Catholic High School baseball team in the Class 1A state quarterfinals.

The sixth-seeded Jays needed one more to pull even with fourth-seeded Lynnville-Sully on Monday at Merchants Park in Carroll in the first round of the 1A state tournament.

Each side scored seven runs in an inning, with Lynnville-Sully adding a decisive eighth run in the fourth to edge the Jays 8-7.

"There was a lot of leadership on our team," said Gehlen head coach Loi Kraft. "A lot of these guys have been doing this together for a long time, since like third grade. They had a dream to get here to state one day, and that day was today.

"There's nothing they should hang their heads about. They made it."

The 8-0 hole the seven-run third inning by the Hawks (29-1) put the Jays (23-6) into proved to be one that was just big enough to advance Lynnville-Sully into the 1A semifinals, where it will take on another team nicknamed the Hawks in second-seeded Remsen St. Mary's (30-2).

Gehlen's ill-fated attempt at a historic comeback saw 12 plate appearances in the Jays' top half of the fifth.

Senior Zayne Weiland drew a leadoff walk which seemed relatively insignificant at the time but grew more interesting as each successive Gehlen batter stepped into the batter's box.

"I'm so proud of this team," said Gehlen Catholic senior Keaton Logan. "I don't think a lot of people expected this out of us, being here at state. But we knew at the beginning of the year that we had something special because we all just got along so well and meshed. Every game, every practice was a joy.

"The seniors really appreciated it. We obviously didn't get where we wanted, but I love this team. We put in a lot of hard work to get to the state tournament."

It was the program's seventh state berth and first since 2014.

"This season was a turning point for the program and a big step forward for Gehlen baseball," Logan said. "That (comeback attempt) is just who we are. We've been down before and came back and won. We just tried to chip away and ended up with seven. When we did that, we thought, 'We could really do this.'

"It was just unfortunate we came up short, but I'm proud of everyone on the team. That state-qualifier trophy hasn't been in our trophy case for a while, and now the younger kids have something to aim for next year."

Sophomore Alex Peters and senior David Begnoche reset the Gehlen lineup with singles after Weiland's walk. Owen Seivers (the courtesy runner for Weiland) scored when Logan drew a bases-loaded walk.

Senior Carter Kellen then reached on an error on a ball that scored Peters, and Logan scored on a groundout by Gabe Wiltgen to cut the initial 8-0 Lynnville-Sully lead in half. Wiltgen, the senior right fielder, also kept Gehlen's momentum going in the field with a tremendous diving catch to end the Hawks' bottom half of the sixth.

Then with Kellen and senior Ryan Augustine aboard after Augustine singled, Connor Kraft drove a blast over into the right-center field gap for a two-RBI triple and cut into the Hawks' lead even more at 8-6.

In Weiland's second at-bat of the frame, he drove in Kraft from third with a one-out groundout before Lynnville-Sully managed to get out of the inning with the lead, albeit a much smaller one.

"I'm proud of how we battled," Loi Kraft said. "We just came up short against a really good team. We gave it all we had."

Kraft, a senior, started on the mound for the Jays and took the loss. He threw the first two innings, and Weiland tossed the final four as Lynnville-Sully went for 10 hits in total and walked twice. Kraft and Weiland combined for nine strikeouts.

For the Hawks, Corder Noun Harder, Lannon Montgomery, Bryce Richards, Caleb Rea and Blake Van Wyk all had one RBI each.

Each team committed one error, and the Hawks' hit total doubled that of the Jays, 10-5.

Noun Harder, the Lynnville-Sully junior leadoff hitter, went 2-for-4 with a triple, stolen base and a run scored. Sophomore Carson Maston went 1-for-3 with a pair of runs driven in. He also won on the mound, working 4 ⅓ innings with three strikeouts. Carson Maston gave up two earned runs on one hit and two walks.

Senior Conner Maston also saw time on the mound as he got the start but was promptly taken out at the 40-pitch mark to keep him eligible to throw again in the semis, a gamble that paid off for Lynnville-Sully.

"We knew we wanted to get the game started with Conner and give him 40 pitches to see where the game went," said Lynnville-Sully head coach Scott Alberts. "We felt really good making the move to Carson. I thought Carson was the best matchup against Gehlen. If we could've had him available for Wednesday, that would've been a bonus, but they made us burn (Carson).

"(Gehlen) is a solid ball club. they hit the ball well and wouldn't quit. That run we scored in the fourth ended up being a big run and now we've been scouting Remsen St. Mary's for a little while now assuming we'd see them eventually."