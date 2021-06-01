Harpenau's big day powers Remsen-St. Mary's to dominant win over Gehlen Catholic

In the bottom half of the third, Gehlen Catholic finally got on the board with a two-run home run from senior left fielder Zach Kraft, but the Hawks added another in the fourth on a bases loaded walk from center fielder Jeremy Koenck.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Jays got three straight one-out hits, the final one an RBI single from catcher Keaton Logan, to pull with three runs at 6-3, but stranded two more runners as Schorg escaped further damage.

The Hawks finally blew the game open in the fifth inning, adding four more runs on four walks and four hits, one of them an RBI double from Harpenau, his third base hit of the game.

After Schroeder scored from first on an RBI double from Bamen Brownmiller, the Hawks lead stood at 10-3. In the sixth, Remsen poured on three more runs, two of them on an RBI double from Harpenau, his third extra base hit of the game, giving the Hawks a 13-3 lead.

Harpenau finished the day 4-for-5 with two doubles, two runs scored, a home run, and five RBI.