'He's the real deal:' Blaine Harpenau named Journal's Baseball Player of the Year

“You can tell the kids that have that ‘it’ factor,” Dean Harpenau said. “We could tell that early, that’s why we threw him as an eighth grader in the first round against North Linn, who was ranked No. 1 at the time. Because we could tell there was no fear. When you’re not afraid to fail, that is the kind of people you look for.

“In life, there is going to be ups and downs, and you’ve got to take some chances once in a while,” the Hawks coach said. “I think that is where a great leader, that is where they reside in.”

After clubbing three hits, and striking out nine batters while pitching 4 2/3 no-hit innings in the Hawks' 14-0 win over Lansing-New Albin Kee in the state quarterfinals, Harpenau was named the Class 1A All-State Team Captain.

Now that his high school days are over, Harpenau will continue his baseball career at Kirkwood Community College, home to one of the top junior college programs in the country.

After seeing Blaine accomplish so much over the past five years, Coach Harpenau sees big things ahead for him at the college level. He has no doubt that Blaine is ready.