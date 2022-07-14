Hinton felled by Estherville Lincoln Central in Class 2A substate championship

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa – Hinton baseball knew the tall task of taking on second-ranked Estherville-Lincoln Central in sub-states Tuesday night, but the Blackhawks fell short 6-1.

“These guys know how to grind,” Blackhawks head coach Cale Kramer said. “Last year we didn't meet the standard of what we have for our program and they knew it. They put in a lot of work in the offseason and they fought through some things this year. They came here and gave themselves a chance to take the program back to state where we feel like we can get on a yearly basis if we do things right and we had we had opportunities, just wasn't a day.”

Hinton and Estherville-Lincoln Central got things stated with their starting pitchers going two innings each without allowing a run. Gavin Nelson and Owen Larson went toe-to-toe for two innings, but after Larson had a clean third inning, Nelson labored in the third, giving up three straight singles, scoring two Estherville-Lincoln Central runs. The momentum was in E-LC’s favor from there.

“It definitely shifted in that third when they scraped a couple of runs across,” Kramer said. “We play a lot better, a lot different, when we can scrape one across first. We've got a different mentality at that point. I think we just pressed a little bit and got in our head a little bit, got ourselves in situations that maybe we didn't need to get into.”

A two-run single for Larson was a part of a three-run fourth inning to help ELC stretch out a 5-0 lead. Heading into the seventh inning, the Blackhawks were trailing 6-0. A leadoff single by Beau Cook was followed by back-to-back strikeouts from Larson. Carter Worden walked and that was the end of Larson’s night.

Landon Vaske came in to pitch for E-LC, hitting Dylan DeVries to load the bases and Nelson walked to bring in a run. Unfortunately, the run ran dry, and the Blackhawks season came to a close.

Nelson pitched six and two-thirds innings, striking out seven batters in the loss for the Blackhawks. Dylan Hartman also threw out three batters from behind the plate, helping Hinton stay within striking distance.

“Dylan and Gavin, they usually have a really good connection when they're on the mound and behind the plate together and we had a good thing going,” Kramer said. “A good slide stepped up out of Gavin and Dylan was getting the ball out real quick. We were able to get it down to second base and get some runners out and you know that's a big part of their offense is running. So it was huge for us to cut those down. Just wish we could have a few of those at bats back but unfortunately that's not the way it works.”

Hinton graduates eight seniors, a group that battled adversity from being a first round playoff exit last season to the state qualifying game this season, this group of seniors has left their mark.

“They're like sons,” Kramer said. “I mean, I spend more time with them than I do my own family. So they become your family. And when you put that much time in and you spend that much time over the years with these kids, you hurt for him, you really do. You hurt for him because you want what they want and you know when it doesn't happen, it's just it's a horrible feeling.”

And while replacing those eight seniors will be a tall task come January, right now it is celebrating the season that was for the Hinton Blackhawks.

“You go back to last year, we didn't get out of the first round,” Kramer said. “Coming to this year these guys put in a lot of work in the offseason, they bonded well together, they had a good team culture and we know we got ourselves to the sub state game and gave ourselves a chance to get there.”