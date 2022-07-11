Ian Gill, Bryce Click named co-Players of the Year in the Missouri River Conference for baseball

SIOUX CITY — The baseball coaches in the Missouri River Conference couldn’t decide on one player of the year, so they awarded it to two metro seniors.

The two seniors who were named co-Players of the Year in the conference were Bishop Heelan’s Ian Gill and Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Bryce Click.

Both players had big seasons for their respectable teams, and they both played one another on Monday night in a Class 3A substate final.

Both of those seniors were in the Top 3 in terms of batting average this summer. Gill was second entering Monday’s game at .468, while Click hit .460.

Gill was the home run champion in the conference, hitting 11 long balls over the fence. Click was second in that category with six. Aidan Sieperda of SB-L also hit six homers.

Click was voted on as a catcher, while Gill was grouped with the infielders.

Here’s a closer look at the other First Team honorees:

Pitchers

Aidan Sieperda, SB-L: Sieperda hit well, but he also had a solid season on the mound. Sieperda is 6-1 with a 1.24 ERA. He’s thrown 37 innings and allowed 13 earned runs.

Kaleb Gengler, Heelan senior: Gengler had a 1.62 ERA entering Monday’s game against SBL. Gengler was 4-3 on the season. He struck out 91 and walked 30.

Ayden Hoag, Le Mars sophomore: Hoag had a 2.90 ERA in 48 1/3 innings with 73 strikeouts.

Infielders

Tylar Lutgen, SB-L junior: Lutgen hit .371 this season with 27 RBIs. He had 43 hits, including 12 extra-base hits.

Sean Schaefer, Heelan sophomore: He hit .325 with 20 RBIs. he had 38 hits, with 31 of them singles.

Aidan Martin of Council Bluffs Lincoln was also a first-team honoree.

Outfielders

Brady Baker, Heelan sophomore: The Crusaders sophomore was third on the team in RBIs with 34. He had 21 extra-base hits.

Skylar Hansen, West senior: Hansen hit .480 and drove in 31 RBIs. He also hit two home runs.

Brady Larson, West senior: Larson hit .402 in 87 at-bats. He had 26 RBIs and homered three times.

Utility

Cole Johnson, East senior: Johnson hit .383 with 15 RBIs. He had seven doubles on the season. He also forced 23 walks, third-best among East hitters.

Second team

East senior Aidan Haukap, North sophomore Ayden Schrunk and SB-L’s Brody Blake were the three named to the Second Team.

North sophomore Steven Kling was named the Second Team catcher.

Among the Second Team infielders were West senior Drew Benson, Heelan junior Shane Sanderson and SB-L senior Cole Conlon.

Heelan senior Jackson Freebern and Le Mars senior Cal Eckstaine were the outfielders on Second Team.

Warriors junior Easton Wheeler and Bulldogs sophomore Teagan Kasel were the two utility guys on Second Team.