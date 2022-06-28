IHSAA announces Class 3A, Class 4A baseball pairings

BOONE, Iowa — The East HIgh School baseball team on Tuesday earned the highest seed among the three city teams as the Iowa Class 3A and Class 4A brackets were announced.

The Black Raiders are the No. 3 seed in the Class 4A-Substate 1 bracket that also includes North and West.

West will go across town on July 8 to play the Black Raiders in a first-round game. The Black Raiders have won 11 straight over the Wolverines.

The winner of that game will move on to face the winner between No. 2 Southeast Polk and No. 5 North, and that July 8 contest is being played in Pleasant Hill. According to Bound, this is the first baseball meeting between the Stars and Rams.

Waukee is the No. 1 seed and will host sixth-seeded Des Moines Hoober that night, but the winner of that game will automatically to the state-qualifying game.

Class 3A

There are eight teams in the Substate 1 bracket, meaning someone in Siouxland will make it to the state tournament next month in Iowa City.

MOC-Floyd Valley is the No. 1 seed in the bracket. The Dutch will host Sioux Center on July 8 at 7 p.m. at MOC-Floyd Valley. The Dutch defeated the Warriors 8-3 earlier this month.

The No. 4 vs. No. 5 game is between Storm Lake and Spencer. The Tornadoes have the fourth seed, and will host the Tigers on July 8 at 7 p.m. The Tornadoes have swept the Tigers in two games earlier this month, by scores of 8-5 and 4-0.

Just like last summer, Bishop Heelan will host a playoff game at Lewis and Clark Park. Heelan, which received the No. 2 seed in the substate, hosts Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley on July 8. This is the first meeting between the Crusaders and Nighthawks in five summers. Heelan has won all four matchups.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton also gets a home game that night, as the Warriors will host Le Mars at SB-L Elementary. The Warriors have won four straight over the Bulldogs.

In Substate 8, Denison-Schleswig is the No. 5 seed and will travel to Creston on July 8.

