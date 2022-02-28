IHSAA state baseball going back to Carroll, Iowa City

Van Meter's Ike Speltz is safe as Unity Christian's Tanner Schouten waits for the throw during Unity Christian vs Van Meter semifinal action of the Class 2A Iowa state baseball tournament played Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Carroll, Iowa. Van Meter won the game, 4-3.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association announced on Monday that the state baseball tournament will return to Carroll and Iowa City this year, after both cities hosted in 2021.
The tournament, which was held at Principal Park in Des Moines from 2005 to 2020, made the switch to a split-site format in 2021 due to scheduling issues involving the Iowa Cubs home park.
With Major League baseball now in charge of the minor-league schedule, the ballpark was unavailable for the state's annual tournament in 2021, and for the foreseeable future.
The Class 1A and 2A tournaments were both played at Merchants Park in Carroll, while the Class 3A and 4A tournaments were played at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City in 2021, the home ballpark of the University of Iowa.
"The enthusiasm, hospitality and support demonstrated by the Carroll and the Iowa City and Coralville communities for our state baseball tournament in 2021 was absolutely outstanding,” IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said in a press release. “Each provided a unique and memorable experience for our student-athletes and fans. We look forward to partnering with those same communities as we plan for upcoming years of the IHSAA State Baseball Tournament.”
The Class 1A and 2A tournaments in Carroll were won by Council Bluffs St. Albert and Van Meter, respectively, while Marion and Pleasant Valley earned the 3A and 4A titles in Iowa City.
In addition to this season, Carroll will also host the Class 1A and 2A tournaments in 2023 and 2024 too, as part of a three year agreement.
Prior to 2021, Carroll was also the site of the state tournament in 1970 and 1973, and then again from 1995 to 2005, when it shifted to Principal Park.
Over in Iowa City, Duane Banks Field will host Class 3A and 4A on a year to year basis through 2024, with renovations currently being planned for the ballpark sometime in the future.
Last season was the first time since 2004 that the tournament had been held in a split-site format.
“We greatly appreciate all the work done by our host facilities and our participating programs to embrace this new state tournament experience and make the most of it,” IHSAA assistant director and co-baseball administrator Todd Tharp said in a press release.
In addition to the host sites, the IHSAA also announced that the tournament will be hosted a week earlier than last season, in order to accommodate the Unified Activities Federation’s Family Week non-contact period, which runs from July 24- July 31.
Due to the schedule change, the baseball tournament will overlap with IGHSAU state softball, which will be played from July 18 to July 22 in Fort Dodge.
