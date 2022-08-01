IHSBCA ROUNDUP: Small East, Small West close out All-Star Series with wins

MASON CITY, Iowa — The final day of the 2022 IHSBCA All-Star Series started with two scoreless innings before the crack of CAM, Anita's Lane Spieker's bat set the tone.

With both Large Schools East and Small Schools West threatening with runners in scoring position without anything to show for it, it was the latter that finally put numbers on the board.

Kingsley-Pierson's Damon Schmid reached on an error to start the third, and he came around to score on a two-run blast by Spieker.

"It felt good to hit the ball hard after yesterday when (Small Schools East) threw the Savary kid," Spieker said with a chuckle. "I had a great time out here playing with all these guys, and I'm thankful that I got picked for this.

"My parents and my grandparents have been such great supporters of me my whole life, so having them here was special," Spieker said. "To get that home run ball, it's a memorable thing."

In the bottom of the third, Large Schools East got a run back on a balk with Pleasant Valley's Ryan Thoreson scoring from third.

He had entered the game for Clinton's Jai Jensen, who took a shot to the head on a pickoff attempt. Jensen walked off under his own power and continued watching the game with the rest of the team.

After a 1-2-3 fourth inning for both sides, and a scoreless top of the fifth for Small Schools West, North Scott's Sam Skarich delivered a solo homer to things up at two.

That tie didn't last long, as Estherville-Lincoln Central's Carter Snyder started the top of the sixth with a single. Nevada's Gavin Melohn came on as a pinch runner and stole second before ultimately coming around to score.

There was plenty of positive chirping from the dugout as Melohn made his way around the bases.

There were also some requests to steal a base every time Melohn stayed put, and there were some comments made in good fun about the Cubs' monster quads.

Mainly, it showed just how close the players had become over the past three days in Mason City.

"The bonds I've created with these guys, honestly it surprised me that some of these guys would be as talkative as they were," Melohn said. "We got close. I'll probably end up talking to these guys after this. I'm friends with a lot of them now."

Getting a runner to first and second with a 3-2 deficit in the bottom of the sixth, Large Schools East had its chance to do some damage.

Instead, a flyout to right ended the threat and gave way to a put-away frame from the opposition.

Scoring four runs in the top of the seventh, with Coon Rapids-Bayard's Easton Hays, Tri-Center's Justice Weers, Schmid and Spieker crossing home plate and Snyder recording an RBI, the 7-2 score held for a Small Schools West win over Large Schools East.

After the game, Van Meter's Reese Moore was named Small Schools West MVP, North Scott's Skarich was named Large Schools East MVP, and Coon Rapids-Bayard's Hays and Grinnell's Alex Smith were awarded with scholarships from Gary and Sandy Nyhus, who are from Mason City and have been members and worked as part of the IHSBCA event staff for over 45 years.

SMALL EAST 10, LARGE WEST 3

After Small Schools West defeated Large Schools East 7-2 in the morning game, Small Schools East wanted in on the fun in the afternoon.

Throwing Clear Lake's Jett Neuberger, the Lion tossed a one-two-three top of the first before his offense gave him some immediate support.

North Linn's Austin Hilmer hit a leadoff single, New London's Kooper Schulte walked, then West Liberty's Caleb Wulf loaded the bases on an error. A mixture of stolen bases, passed balls and wild pitches allowed all three to score.

With a 3-0 cushion in the top of the second, Neuberger ran into a bit of trouble. Fort Dodge's Jace Ulrich got on base with a single, then after a groundout Boone's Evan Behn reached on a walk. Shortly after, Indianola's Kasey Carter record a sac-fly RBI.

While Bondurant-Farrar's Jake Edenburn was at the plate and Behn was at third, a balk from Neuberger allowed Large Schools West to cut the deficit to one.

"I think I was a little rusty," Neuberger said. "I haven't ever stopped pitching, but I haven't pitched to a catcher for about three weeks. I think that was a little tough to start with, but I eventually found my fastball and curveball again."

The offense had Neuberger's back once more, piling on three more runs in the second, with New London's Tucker Gibbar recording an RBI single.

Allowing one more run in the third on an RBI single from Lewis Central's Britton Bond, Neuberger went on to pitch six and two-thirds innings while allowing no more runs and striking out seven.

His offense tacked on four more runs in the fifth to give the team a 10-3 lead, which held for the final score, with Schulte hitting an RBI sac-fly and Wulf hitting a two-RBI single as part of the frame.

"The first time I pitched here it was our first game of the year for high school ball, and I didn't do too good," he said. "I felt a lot more comfortable here this week and I definitely did a lot better, too. It's a good feeling."

Following the game, Dubuque Wahlert's Aaron Savary was named Small Schools East MVP, Fort Dodge's Jace Ulrich was named Large Schools West MVP, and Keota's Colten Clarahan and Lewis Central's JC Dermody were recipients of a scholarship award from Gary and Sandy Nyhus, who are both from Mason City and have served as members and event staff workers for the IHSBCA for 45 years.