Iowa HIgh School Athletic Association announces Carroll and Iowa City as state baseball sites

This year, however, things changed.

Major League Baseball took over scheduling duties for the Minor League Baseball teams, so the I-Cubs had no say over reserving those dates as road days, so that the IHSAA could play its games.

The I-Cubs will be home that same week, so Keating and the baseball advisory committee had to search for a temporary home.

So, why will the small-school tournaments be held in Carroll and the bigger schools get to play in Iowa City?

Keating said it partially had to do with experience with playing on turf.

“3A and 4A schools are more likely to play on turf during the regular season,” said Keating in a Thursday phone interview with The Journal. “1A and 2A are not as likely. We thought it would be a good decision to move them over. Who knows down the road, we don’t know what the future holds. If we stay at two sites, and it happens to be at these two sites, maybe down the road if nore schools put more synthetic turf in, maybe we can mix it up a little bit.”

Setting up shop in Iowa City

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At first, the option to look at Banks Field wasn’t available. In a March interview with The Journal, Keating said Iowa’s baseball field wasn’t an option.