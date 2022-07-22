Jaxon Bunkers overcomes back injury to help lead Remsen St. Mary's to Class 1A baseball championship

CARROLL, Iowa — Jaxon Bunkers has never taken for granted his bounceback from a back injury last summer.

Neither has Remsen St. Mary’s High School baseball coach Dean Harpenau.

In fact, Harpenau called what Bunkers has done this academic year “justice.”

“He puts his time in,” Harpenau said. “The reason I call it justice is that no one wants to see an athlete get hurt like that. He’s worked hard to get back to this. Maybe he’s not back to where he wants to be, but when you come from a back injury that bad, it’s not easy. I give him a lot of credit.”

The Remsen St. Mary’s junior pitched a five-inning shutout on Wednesday in a 10-0 win over Kingsley-Pierson to get his team to a Class 1A state championship game on Friday.

The Hawks (35-0) will play New London for the state title at noon Friday in Carroll’s Merchants Park. They’ll aim to clinch their first state title since 2016.

Bunkers went down last summer with a back injury, and he couldn’t play at all.

“I thought we could have made it farther if I was out there playing with my boys,” said Bunkers after the Hawks’ July 12 state-qualifying win at East over West Harrison. “I’m happy to be back with the team. I’ve never taken playing for granted. You never know that you could get knocked out.”

It happened in the middle of the summer in 2021, and it kept him out of athletic competition for about nine months.

He didn’t get to play during the football season, when the Hawks made it to the Class 8-Player state semifinals.

Harpenau and Bunkers kept in touch while Bunkers was rehabbing his back. Harpenau wasn’t sure if Bunkers was going to come back in the same form he was as a freshman and sophomore, but was optimistic Bunkers was going to respond with a vengeance.

Then, Bunkers was cleared to play about a couple weeks into the basketball season, and he missed just one game in the 26 that the Hawks played in.

“The coaches were really nice to me and let me kind of take it easy the first few practices,” Bunkers said. “It took a long time for me to get where I am today, so I’m glad it worked out.”

Again, the Hawks made it to the state tournament, but that season didn’t end with a state championship.

Bunkers has played all baseball season, but when he was younger, he was a catcher.

Harpenau tried putting Bunkers back behind the plate, but Bunkers said the soreness was getting to a point where he was afraid that the pain would come back.

So, the Hawks coaching staff moved the Hawks junior to shortstop.

It was a discussion that Harpenau didn’t want to have with Bunkers, but it was for the best. Bunkers is a good catcher, but his health certainly came first.

“We needed him on the mound, and that’s hard coming off an injury like that,” Harpenau said. “He accepted his role. There’s a reason he did that.”

When Bunkers doesn’t play in the infield, he takes the mound as the Hawks’ No. 2 pitcher.

Bunkers has done well as a pitcher.

He’s 9-0 — including the win on Wednesday — with a 0.62 earned run average. He’s allowed four earned runs in 45 1/3 innings.

Bunkers has 55 strikeouts and has 19 walks.

As the No. 2 hitter, the Hawks junior is hitting .476 with 44 RBIs. He also has 10 extra-base hits.

“It’s been amazing, just being out there with my guys,” Bunkers said. “It’s a lot better than riding the bench.”

When Bunkers was moved from the catcher’s position, Harpenau was tasked with a similar situation like last summer.

In 2021, Harpenau placed Xavier Galles in that role, and he fit in well back behind the plate.

This summer, Harpenau picked freshman Landon Waldschmitt to fill in.

Waldschmitt has started 18 games for the Hawks, and overall, he’s played in 28. He’s hitting .371 with four doubles and seven RBIs.

The Hawks newest catcher hasn’t committed an error and has thrown nine men out when attempting to steal a base.

Harpenau said that Waldschmitt has found success behind the plate because of his quickness on his feet and his ability to block pitches in the dirt.

“I think he’s one of the best defensive catchers we’ve had here at Remsen St. Mary’s, and we’ve had a few good ones,” Harpenau said. “My son, Brady, who played at Briar Cliff, said he’s better than him. That’s a lot to say. He’s only going to get better.”

New London shocks Newman Catholic

In the other semifinal on Wednesday night, New London sent Mason City Newman home with a 16-1, four-inning win at Merchants Park.

The Tigers (30-1) scored nine runs during the second inning. They sent 14 batters to the plate and amassed five hits and took advantage of one Newman Catholic error.

New London — located about 21 miles northwest of downtown Burlington, Iowa — also scored twice during the first and third innings, and scored thrice during the fourth inning.

Carter Allen was 3-for-4 in the No. 5 hole with four RBIs.

Tigers senior Seth Bailey also held the Knights to one run on four hits.

“You don’t get a chance to put up nine in the second inning very often,” New London coach Brad Helmerson said. “Our kids have been taking good swings at good pitches, and that’s been our M-O throughout the season.”

The Tigers have won six straight, and have lost just one game so far this season. That came against Anamosa on July 1.

They’re on their third trip to state, second consecutively.

“When we come out like that, this team is tough,” Helmerson said. “We just go play the game. We don’t go play the other opponent.”