JOURNAL BASEBALL COACH OF THE YEAR: Marlin Schoonhoven goes out with a bang

Schouten was another player that had rave reviews for Schoonhoven, complimenting his trust in the players, and willingness to accept feedback.

“He truly wanted a team that was player-led, and felt comfortable with receiving feedback from players after practice and during games,” Schouten said. “He really trusted you guys as players. The last thing was how he wanted to make sure that things that happened in the game would carry over to real life so that us guys would learn life lessons through the summer.”

“He valued fun and fellowship over winning games and his success was defined by the end of the season, not wins and losses or records.”

Throughout the summer, Schoonhoven did his best to soak up his last weeks as the Knights’ skipper. He wanted his final season to be that he, the players, and the Unity Christian fans would remember for a long time.

“Every coach probably thinks about that,” Schoonhoven said. “This is your last hurrah, or your last go-around, how’s this going to all play out? You want it to be a really memorable time, and be successful, definitely in the win column, but also in the memorable stuff. You’re kind of hoping that you do it the right way.”

According to his players, Schoonhoven succeeded in that regard.