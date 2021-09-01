JOURNAL BASEBALL COACH OF THE YEAR: Marlin Schoonhoven goes out with a bang

CARROLL, Iowa — Marlin Schoonhoven chose the perfect time to walk away.
After completing his 23rd season as the head coach of the Unity Christian baseball team in 2020, Schoonhoven made the decision that 2021 would be his final year leading the Knights.
What a final year it was.
The Knights sent Schoonhoven off in style in season number 24, finishing with a 21-8 record and making it all the way to the Class 2A state semifinals. It was the Knights’ second state tournament appearance in program history, and first in 19 years.
For his part in leading Unity Christian back to Iowa high school baseball’s biggest stage, Schoonhoven has been selected as The Journal’s 2021 Baseball Coach of the Year.
The season ended sooner than Schoonhoven and his players ultimately wanted, as Unity Christian lost a 4-3 heartbreaker to Van Meter in the semifinals, but the Knights’ longtime skipper is still plenty grateful for everything he experienced with his team this past season.
“I’m very joyful and happy,” Schoonhoven said. “There have been a lot of things that people have complimented me on, which makes you feel good, but you want to also understand that the kids did the work.”
Schoonhoven told his team early in the season that he would be stepping away. After that meeting, the Knights’ players were determined to send him out on top.
“Towards the beginning of the year, we had a senior night, and he let us know,” Knights graduate and Northwestern freshman Clayton Bosma said. “The rest of the year, we were like, ‘We’re going to do this for coach. All of these five years of work, we hoped to go out on a bang, and do it for him.”
The Knights’ state appearance was their first since the 2002 tournament, which took place in Marshalltown in 2002, back before any of the players on the roster were even born. That tournament run, which ended with a 4-1 Knights’ loss to Eagle Grove in the state semifinals, came in Schoonhoven’s fifth year at the helm.
This season, the Knights were led by a strong group of seniors, as players like Tyler Wieringa, Bosma, and Tanner Schouten boosted the team to postseason success.
As a team, the Knights hit .335 on the season, with a .430 on-base percentage, and .493 slugging mark, the top mark in Class 2A. The team also led its class with 23 triples.
On the pitching side of things, the Knights finished with a 2.60 team ERA, a 1.42 WHIP, and an opponent batting average of .222. Unity Christian allowed just 78 walks on the season, the fourth-fewest amongst Iowa’s Class 2A teams.
“Athletes make your job easy,” Schoonhoven said. “I think these guys were all-around great athletes, whatever sport they were in. Whether it was football, basketball, track, or baseball, I think if you have the talent and the athletes, that makes it a little simpler.”
Schouten was another player that had rave reviews for Schoonhoven, complimenting his trust in the players, and willingness to accept feedback.
“He truly wanted a team that was player-led, and felt comfortable with receiving feedback from players after practice and during games,” Schouten said. “He really trusted you guys as players. The last thing was how he wanted to make sure that things that happened in the game would carry over to real life so that us guys would learn life lessons through the summer.”
“He valued fun and fellowship over winning games and his success was defined by the end of the season, not wins and losses or records.”
Throughout the summer, Schoonhoven did his best to soak up his last weeks as the Knights’ skipper. He wanted his final season to be that he, the players, and the Unity Christian fans would remember for a long time.
“Every coach probably thinks about that,” Schoonhoven said. “This is your last hurrah, or your last go-around, how’s this going to all play out? You want it to be a really memorable time, and be successful, definitely in the win column, but also in the memorable stuff. You’re kind of hoping that you do it the right way.”
According to his players, Schoonhoven succeeded in that regard.
“He knows that we were a good team, and we had the ability to get down there,” Bosma said. “We don’t just want to get there, we wanted to do it, while glorifying God. I think he 100 percent did that the right way.”
Now that the season is over, Schoonhoven is stepping away to focus on his job as principal at Sheldon Christian School. While he won’t be in the dugout anymore, he won’t be far away, should the new coach need any advice.
He might even come to a game or two, just to watch the old squad.
“I hope to go watch a few games, and cheer a few of the kids on that were juniors or sophomores or freshmen this year that will still be playing,” Schoonhoven said. “I think I’ll just step back and I’m definitely going to keep track of what is going on with Unity baseball, but I’m going to try to let the coach coach. It’ll be somebody else’s job now.”