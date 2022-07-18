Kingsley-Pierson advances to Class 1A state baseball semifinals

CARROLL, Iowa — The Kingsley-Pierson High School baseball team bookended Monday’s 7-4 state quarterfinal win over North Linn with tone-setting extra-base hits.

The Panthers had three run-producing doubles that made the difference in a Class 1A opener over the Lynx at Merchants Park.

In the first inning, Conner Beelner had an RBI double with no outs. Damon Schmid led off the game with a single, and Beelner drove in Schmid with that double.

Evan Neumann made it a 2-0 game with a sacrifice fly after Beelner advanced to third on a wild pitch.

The Panthers then scored again in the sixth inning, down 4-2 to North Linn.

Beelner led off that innign with a walk, and two batters later, Malakie Christophersen drove in Beelner with an RBI single. Brandon Kron allowed Christophersen to score with a safety squeeze play.

Kron’s squeeze play tied the game at 4-4.

Then, in the seventh inning, Schmid got things going by reaching base due to a Lynx error.

Beelner kept the rally going, and Neumann bunted the two baserunners over to second and third base.

Before Christophersen came to the plate, Lynx coach Travis Griffith made a mound visit with Austin Hilmer on the bump.

The Panthers knew that they were building up a lead, and Christophersen wasted little time giving his team a lead.

On the first pitch of his seventh-inning at-bat, Christophersen laced a pitch that caught a lot of the plate to left center field, one-hopping the wall with the 358-foot marker.

Schmid and Beelner scored on that play.

Then, Christophersen scored a couple pitches later, as Boston Doeschot hit an RBI double.

Beelner retired the side in four batters to clinch the win for the Panthers.

Another key for K-P was limiting the Lynx to stolen bases throughout the game.

Coming into Monday’s state quarterfinal, North Linn had stolen 219 bases, the most in the state by double digits.

On Monday, the Panthers held the Lynx to just two. The Lynx were 6-for-30 at the plate, and the trio of Neumann, Kevin Wright and Beelner combined to allow six hits and two walks.

Austin Hilmer led the entire state with 60 bases. Hilmer had one of those two stolen bases.