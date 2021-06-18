Kingsley-Pierson baseball dominates River Valley

KINGSLEY, IOWA--For Kingsley-Pierson baseball, the good times just keep on rolling.
On Friday night at Stevens Field, the Panthers put on an offensive show against River Valley, as the Panthers beat the Wolverines, 20-1, in front of the home crowd. After scoring one run in the first inning on an RBI single from Jackson Howe, Kingsley-Pierson sent 22 batters to the plate in the second, and scored 16 runs on nine hits and eight walks.
First baseman Evan Neumann had three at-bats in the frame, with two hits and one walk, while scoring two runs. Seven of the Panthers’ nine hitters scored twice in the inning, and after two, K-P led by a 17-0 score.
“It was exciting,” junior Damon Schmid said. “We’ve been kind of slow getting runs on the board, so it's nice to get a game in there and get some big runs.”
In the bottom of the third, River Valley finally got on the board as Austin Holtz drove in Blaine Olson with an RBI double, to put the score at 17-1. But in the bottom of the third, Kingsley-Pierson plated three more runs on one hit, two walks, and three errors by the River Valley defense to go up by the eventual final score of 20-1.
In the top of the fourth, the Panthers, mostly made up of the junior varsity players by this point in the game, allowed a two-out single to River Valley freshman Cole Thomas, but retired Blaine Olson to retire the side, and end the game.
With the win, Kingsley-Pierson improved its season-opening win streak to 17 games, good for first place in the Western Valley Conference standings.
For Kingsley-Pierson head coach Taylor Doeschot, the biggest win of the day was that he got to empty his bench, and let the JV players play. For several of them, Friday was the first time that they have played at the varsity level.
“It was nice to get some runs in the second, and give our young guys an opportunity to get some at-bats,” Doeschot said. “We had an eighth grader throw an inning, and it was his first varsity experience. There were three or four of them, who it was their first varsity experience. That was the main thing we wanted to get done tonight. The older guys took care of business, and it worked out.”
With the loss, River Valley fell to 3-8 on the season. The Wolverines will play again on Monday, at MVAOCOU.
The Panthers will attempt to extend their winning streak to 18 games on Saturday against Sioux City West, in a tournament hosted by Ridge View.
At this point, with 17 straight wins to start the season, the pressure is on to keep the streak alive.
“I think there are a few of us that are always like that. In the back of our heads, we don’t want to end this,” Schmid said. “We want to have a perfect season and keep it going from there, but we try not to think about it too much.”