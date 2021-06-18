Kingsley-Pierson baseball dominates River Valley

With the win, Kingsley-Pierson improved its season-opening win streak to 17 games, good for first place in the Western Valley Conference standings.

For Kingsley-Pierson head coach Taylor Doeschot, the biggest win of the day was that he got to empty his bench, and let the JV players play. For several of them, Friday was the first time that they have played at the varsity level.

“It was nice to get some runs in the second, and give our young guys an opportunity to get some at-bats,” Doeschot said. “We had an eighth grader throw an inning, and it was his first varsity experience. There were three or four of them, who it was their first varsity experience. That was the main thing we wanted to get done tonight. The older guys took care of business, and it worked out.”

With the loss, River Valley fell to 3-8 on the season. The Wolverines will play again on Monday, at MVAOCOU.

The Panthers will attempt to extend their winning streak to 18 games on Saturday against Sioux City West, in a tournament hosted by Ridge View.

At this point, with 17 straight wins to start the season, the pressure is on to keep the streak alive.

“I think there are a few of us that are always like that. In the back of our heads, we don’t want to end this,” Schmid said. “We want to have a perfect season and keep it going from there, but we try not to think about it too much.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0