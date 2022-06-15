Kingsley-Pierson baseball earns 10-run win over Woodbury Central

MOVILLE, Iowa — The Kingsley-Pierson High School baseball team had a 12-run fourth-inning that helped the Panthers beat Woodbury Central 16-6 in five innings on Wednesday night.

The Panthers collected 13 hits on the night, including three from Evan Neumann. Conner Beelner and Beau Bubke each had two.

Malaki Christophersen, Jackson Howe and Neumann doubled in the emphatic win.

Boston Doeschot took the win in relief. He threw 2 2/3 innings and struck out five. He allowed three earned runs on one hit.

The Wildcats had three hits, and two were for extra bases. Drew Kluender hit a two-run homer in the first inning. Will DeStigter also hit a double in the loss.

Kaleb Bleil forced three walks and scored two runs.

For more from this game, see Friday's edition of The Journal.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0