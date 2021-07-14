Kingsley-Pierson baseball goes off for nine-inning rally in Class 1A district semifinal over Lawton-Bronson

KINGSLEY, Iowa — Boe Harvey is one of the prime examples of how the Kingsley-Pierson High School baseball team has matured over the last couple of years.
Harvey, a senior catcher for the Panthers, wasn’t as solid of a hitter and a strong of a leader in his younger days.
Harvey showed in a 10-0 Class 1A district semifinal win on Tuesday over Lawton-Bronson that his hitting and leadership skills have improved.
In a nine-run sixth inning, the Kingsley-Pierson catcher hit a two-run single that blew the lead wide open for the Panthers.
Harvey saw a curveball high in the strike zone, but he thought it was high. It was called a strike.
He stayed composed.
Harvey fouled off two more pitches off L-B reliever Matt Peters before sending a ball to right field.
His hit allowed Emerson Pratt and Damon Schmid to score.
“I’m just happy I came through for my team,” Harvey said. “I knew I had to fight off pitches and stay on my back foot. I tried to drive something the other way. That’s a big confidence booster, too, because we’ve had trouble hitting off of (Peters) all season.”
Then, Harvey was behind the plate during a shutout pitched by Evan Neumann and Brandon Kron.
The two Panthers pitchers combined to hold the Eagles to three hits. Neumann allowed those three hits over 4 2/3 innings, then Kron came in relief to be perfect through four outs.
Neumann was able to keep his pitch count down, as the Panthers sophomore was able to throw 87 pitches.
According to Doeschot, Neumann may be available to pitch during Saturday’s district final against Woodbury Central. That game starts at 7 p.m. in Kingsley.
Harvey has grown as a pitch caller, and that also showed on Tuesday.
“Boe is absolutely our leader,” Panthers coach Taylor Doeschot said. “He is our get-it-done guy. He never complains about anything. That kid loves baseball. He loves being behind that plate. He’s had a really successful season at the plate, and that at-bat showed it right there.”
The Panthers had hit the ball hard throughout the night, but didn;t have much to showe for it before the nine-run inning.
The first inning was a good example of that.
Pratt and Schmid both doubled, and Jackson Howe had a walk to load the bases.
Harvey came up to the plate, and with a 1-0 count, Harvey smoked a ball over to third.
Peters — who previously played third base before taking the mound — went to his left and caught the frozen rope. The ball was so hardly hit that Pratt had to freeze, and Peters stepped on third base to complete an inning-ending double play.
K-P broke the ice thanks to Schmid’s RBI triple. Pratt singled, and Schmid’s sharp line drive allowed Pratt to run home.
Harvey led off the fourth inning, but Hunter Loreth then retired the next three batters.
Loreth got out of a jam during the fifth inning by picking off Malakie Christophersen after he doubled.
The Panthers figured out Loreth to start the sixth inning on Tuesday.
K-P sent nine batters to the plate without recording an out.
Boston Doeschot had an RBI single with the bases loaded, and that hit forced Loreth off the mound.
Eagles coach Ryan Denney went with Peters as a reliever, but the Panthers kept hitting.
Tyler Orzechowski scored on a wild pitch, then Conner Beelner singled to score Beau Bubke.
Beelner later scored on a fielder’s choice, then came Harvey’s two-run single.
Boston Doeschot ended the game with a single to right field.
“I think our guys just stayed resilient,” Taylor Doeschot said. “In those first five innings, we were hitting the ball hard and we just had to keep preaching to hit the ball hard. We had a lot of runners on base. The guys stayed the course.”
Lawton-Bronson, meanwhile, ended its season with a 14-9 record. The Eagles’ last two wins came against Woodbine and River Valley.
“We hung with them for a long time, but K-P is just so dangerous,” Denney said. “We threw our soft-throwing left hander in Hunter Loreth, and he’s gotten some huge outs for us against some really good baseball teams. He was able to mix it up and get out on their front foot. It worked for almost six full innings.
“I think we ended up (season-wise) about where we thought we would,” Denney added. “We are a couple parts away from being a Kingsley-Pierson. We have a bunch of young kids we’re excited to work with in the offseason, and we hope we’ll be back here next year.”