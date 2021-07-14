Kingsley-Pierson baseball goes off for nine-inning rally in Class 1A district semifinal over Lawton-Bronson

The two Panthers pitchers combined to hold the Eagles to three hits. Neumann allowed those three hits over 4 2/3 innings, then Kron came in relief to be perfect through four outs.

Neumann was able to keep his pitch count down, as the Panthers sophomore was able to throw 87 pitches.

According to Doeschot, Neumann may be available to pitch during Saturday’s district final against Woodbury Central. That game starts at 7 p.m. in Kingsley.

Harvey has grown as a pitch caller, and that also showed on Tuesday.

“Boe is absolutely our leader,” Panthers coach Taylor Doeschot said. “He is our get-it-done guy. He never complains about anything. That kid loves baseball. He loves being behind that plate. He’s had a really successful season at the plate, and that at-bat showed it right there.”

The Panthers had hit the ball hard throughout the night, but didn;t have much to showe for it before the nine-run inning.

The first inning was a good example of that.

Pratt and Schmid both doubled, and Jackson Howe had a walk to load the bases.

Harvey came up to the plate, and with a 1-0 count, Harvey smoked a ball over to third.