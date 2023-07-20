CARROLL, Iowa — The Kingsley-Pierson High School baseball team kept giving Lisbon bites at the apple, and it cost the Panthers late in their Class 1A state tournament semifinal.

On the back of a two-run top of the seventh, the fifth-seeded Lions upset top-seeded Kingsley-Pierson, 5-3, on Wednesday at Merchants Park in Carroll.

“I came in with a lot of confidence, I’ve been pretty hot lately,” said Lisbon senior Luke Czarnecki, who drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh with a double. “I came into the playoffs with a little bit of a new approach and have just tried stay loose and go up the middle.

“I’m so proud of this team. Early on in the playoffs, it wasn’t pretty, but it was enough to get through, so I’m excited to see where it ends up.”

Prior to the seventh, the Panthers (28-3) twice had rebuttals to Lisbon scores.

“I thought it was a very winnable game for us going in,” said Kingsley-Pierson head coach Taylor Doeschot. “We did a decent job overall -- we could’ve hit a little better -- but we struggled at times to find the strike zone and the walks hurt us.

“Maybe not our best effort, but I’m proud of the kids and hope they’ll look back on this season and their careers and be proud of what they’ve done.”

The Lions, who will play second-seeded Remsen St. Mary’s on Friday in the 1A championship at Merchants Park, pushed a run across after Cohen Kamaus walked, took second on a wild pitch and scored on a base hit by Alex Bock.

Kingsley-Pierson responded with RBIs by seniors Evan Neumann and Beau Bubke.

After each side went down in order in the second, Lisbon scored two in the top of the third when Landon Stolte and Kaden Caspers had RBIs.Stolte singled to drive in one and Caspers drew a bases loaded walk.

Neumann tied it for the Panthers with his second RBI, which came on a fielder’s choice that scored Emerson Pratt, who doubled.

The 3-3 tie stood until the seventh.

Despite not scoring, Lisbon saw the leadoff hitter reach safely in six of the seven innings and drew 12 walks. Each side finished with four hits while Kingsley-Pierson walked four times.

“When you get to the state semifinals and try using five different pitchers who don’t have their best stuff, it gets tough,” Taylor Doeschot said.

In the top of the seventh, Hunter Clark led Lisbon off with a base hit and Dillon Brayton was plunked by a K-P pitch to put two on with no outs to set up an RBI double by Luke Czarnecki. Brayton later scored on a sacrifice fly by Brayton.

Kamaus threw a complete-game for the Lions and, with the win, improved his season record to 8-0. The senior allowed three runs (only one earned) on four hits and two walks with four strikeouts. K-P senior Kevin Wright took the loss

“This has got to be No. 1,” Kamaus said of where the win ranks among the tops of his career. “Since we’ve been at Lisbon, we’ve never made it this far. We got over hump and now we want more.

“As a pitcher, I had to keep my team in it. I’m not a big strikeout guy, I let my defense make plays behind me, and luckily, I have a good one. We’ve been here three times and have that experience. We’re playing good at the right time and that’s the name of the game in the playoffs.”

It was Kingsley-Pierson’s third trip to state in the last four summers.

The top six leaders on the team in hits this season were all seniors. Boston Doeschot led the Panthers with 51 hits after going 2-for-3 on Wednesday. Senior Emerson Pratt had K-P's other two hits.

Neumann stands to be a three-time all-stater if he appears on the team as a senior. As a junior and threw over 200 innings for his career with a 38-3 record, including a 16-0 mark the past two seasons. He also went for over 150 career hits. Boston Doeschot, Conner Beelner and Bubke all went for over 100 career hits with Pratt nearly there.

And Tyler Orzechowski was a revelation this season as a senior. Through his junior season, the infielder had three career hits to his name, and this season he had 33 hits in 82 at-bats with 11 extra-base hits, 26 runs scores and 24 RBIs.

“The seniors have led us to three state semifinals,” Taylor Doeschot said. “I love those guys, they’re like family to me and I can’t thank them enough for everything they’ve given me.”

Photos: Class 1A semifinal state baseball Close Kingsley-Pierson's Emerson Pratt (9) is safe at second as Lisbon's Dakota Clark (9) misses the throw during Kingsley-Pierson vs Lisbon semifinal action of the Class 1A state high school baseball tournament played Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa. Lisbon won the game 5-3. Kingsley-Pierson's Conner Beelner (6) chases down Lisbon's Kaden Caspers (26) in a pickle between second and third during Kingsley-Pierson vs Lisbon semifinal action of the Class 1A state high school baseball tournament played Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa. In the background is Kingsley-Pierson's Tyler Orzechowski (20) who eventually made the tag at second for the Lisbon out. Lisbon won the game 5-3. Kingsley-Pierson's Conner Beelner (6) leaps over Lisbon's Cohen Kamaus (2) while trying to make a play at second during Kingsley-Pierson vs Lisbon semifinal action of the Class 1A state high school baseball tournament played Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa. Lisbon won the game 5-3. Kingsley-Pierson's Beau Bubke (3) tries to put the tag on Lisbon's Kaden Caspers (26) during Kingsley-Pierson vs Lisbon semifinal action of the Class 1A state high school baseball tournament played Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa. Lisbon won the game 5-3. Kingsley-Pierson's Boston Doeschot (5) makes the force out on Lisbon's Cohen Kamaus (2) and looks to first to try to turn a double play during Kingsley-Pierson vs Lisbon semifinal action of the Class 1A state high school baseball tournament played Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa. Lisbon won the game 5-3. Kingsley-Pierson's Jackson Nissen (11) pitches during Kingsley-Pierson vs Lisbon semifinal action of the Class 1A state high school baseball tournament played Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa. Lisbon won the game 5-3. Kingsley-Pierson's Tyler Orzechowski (20) looks down at the team's semifinalist trophy after the team lost to Lisbon in semifinal action of the Class 1A state high school baseball tournament played Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa. Lisbon won the game 5-3. Kingsley-Pierson's Conner Beelner (6) pitches during Kingsley-Pierson vs Lisbon semifinal action of the Class 1A state high school baseball tournament played Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa. Lisbon won the game 5-3. Lisbon's Luke Czarnecki (4) hugs pitcher Cohen Kamaus (2) after beating Kingsley-Pierson in semifinal action of the Class 1A state high school baseball tournament played Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa. Lisbon won the game 5-3. Kingsley-Pierson head coach Taylor Doeschot talks to his team during Kingsley-Pierson vs Lisbon semifinal action of the Class 1A state high school baseball tournament played Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa. Lisbon won the game 5-3. Lisbon's Landon Stolte (7) is safe at second as Kingsley-Pierson's Beau Bubke (3) waits for the throw during Kingsley-Pierson vs Lisbon semifinal action of the Class 1A state high school baseball tournament played Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa. Lisbon won the game 5-3. Lisbon's Cohen Kamaus (2) slides safely back to first as Kingsley-Pierson's Beau Bubke (3) waits for the throw during Kingsley-Pierson vs Lisbon semifinal action of the Class 1A state high school baseball tournament played Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa. Lisbon won the game 5-3. Kingsley-Pierson's Boston Doeschot (5) pitches during Kingsley-Pierson vs Lisbon semifinal action of the Class 1A state high school baseball tournament played Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa. Lisbon won the game 5-3. Kingsley-Pierson's Beau Goodwin (30) waits for the throw as Lisbon's Cohen Kamaus (2) slides into home during Kingsley-Pierson vs Lisbon semifinal action of the Class 1A state high school baseball tournament played Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa. Lisbon won the game 5-3. Remsen St. Mary's Jaxon Bunkers (13) catches an infield hopper during Remsen St. Mary's vs Lynnville-Sully semifinal action of the Class 1A state high school baseball tournament played Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa. Remsen St. Mary's won the game 1-0 to advance to the championship game. Remsen St. Mary's Collin Homan (16) celebrates scoring the team's only run in the game with teammate Kadden Groepper (24) during Remsen St. Mary's vs Lynnville-Sully semifinal action of the Class 1A state high school baseball tournament played Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa. Remsen St. Mary's won the game 1-0 to advance to the championship game. Remsen St. Mary's pitcher Cael Ortmann (15) reacts to throwing the final strike of the game to beat Lynnville-Sully in semifinal action of the Class 1A state high school baseball tournament played Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa. Remsen St. Mary's won the game 1-0 to advance to the championship game. Remsen St. Mary's Jaxon Bunkers (13) tags out Lynnville-Sully's Corder Noun Harder (11) during Remsen St. Mary's vs Lynnville-Sully semifinal action of the Class 1A state high school baseball tournament played Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa. Remsen St. Mary's won the game 1-0 to advance to the championship game. Lynnville-Sully's Corder Noun Harder (11) slides safely into third under the tag of Remsen St. Mary's Collin Homan (16) during Remsen St. Mary's vs Lynnville-Sully semifinal action of the Class 1A state high school baseball tournament played Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa. Remsen St. Mary's won the game 1-0 to advance to the championship game. Remsen St. Mary's Jaxon Bunkers (13) fires an infield hopper to first to make the out during Remsen St. Mary's vs Lynnville-Sully semifinal action of the Class 1A state high school baseball tournament played Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa. Remsen St. Mary's won the game 1-0 to advance to the championship game. Remsen St. Mary's first baseman Hunter Pick (23) wears his glove while talking to teammate Remsen St. Mary's Brenden Fisch (12) in the dugout before the start of Remsen St. Mary's vs Lynnville-Sully semifinal action of the Class 1A state high school baseball tournament played Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa. Remsen St. Mary's won the game 1-0 to advance to the championship game. Remsen St. Mary's Cael Ortmann (15) pitches during Remsen St. Mary's vs Lynnville-Sully semifinal action of the Class 1A state high school baseball tournament played Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa. Remsen St. Mary's won the game 1-0 to advance to the championship game. Remsen St. Mary's Ryan Willman (8) catches a fly ball during Remsen St. Mary's vs Lynnville-Sully semifinal action of the Class 1A state high school baseball tournament played Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa. Remsen St. Mary's won the game 1-0 to advance to the championship game. Remsen St. Mary's Jaxon Bunkers (13) hits the ball during Remsen St. Mary's vs Lynnville-Sully semifinal action of the Class 1A state high school baseball tournament played Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa. Remsen St. Mary's won the game 1-0 to advance to the championship game. Remsen St. Mary's Collin Homan (16) celebrates scoring the team's only run in the game with teammate Remsen St. Mary's Hunter Pick (23) during Remsen St. Mary's vs Lynnville-Sully semifinal action of the Class 1A state high school baseball tournament played Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa. Remsen St. Mary's won the game 1-0 to advance to the championship game. Remsen St. Mary's Collin Homan (16) throws the ball to first during Remsen St. Mary's vs Lynnville-Sully semifinal action of the Class 1A state high school baseball tournament played Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa. Remsen St. Mary's won the game 1-0 to advance to the championship game. +25 +25 +25 +25 +25 +25 +25 +25 +25 +25