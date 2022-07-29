Kingsley-Pierson's Damon Schmid, Carter Schorg of Remsen St. Mary's to play in Iowa High School Baseball All-Star Series this weekend

KINGSLEY, Iowa — Damon Schmid has been the face of the Kingsley-Pierson High School baseball team since he stepped onto the field.

On Friday, he’ll represent the program on a statewide platform.

Schmid and Carter Schorg of Remsen St. Mary’s will play for the Small West team as part of the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Series.

The weekend-long event in Mason City starts off with the Large West vs. Large West game at 5 p.m.

Schmid was voted on as an outfielder along with Easton Hays of Coon Rapids-Bayard and Gavin Melohn of Nevada.

“Damon is a baseball guy,” K-P coach Taylor Doeschot said. “I think it’s a big honor for him. This will be something he remembers and appreciates.”

Schmid is one of the top center fielders in the state, according to Doeschot. The way he chases down balls with his speed is something that the Panthers program hasn’t had in a while.

“I think it comes to him naturally,” Doeschot said. “The first moments off the bat that separates him from a good outfielder to a great outfielder. He reads the ball of the bat really well. He pivots his hips and accelerates to the ball.”

Schmid recorded 30 putouts and had a 100% fielding percentage. He did not commit an error this season.

The Panthers outfielder also had an assist.

Offensively, Schmid hit .402 with an on-base percentage of .508. He had 43 hits, 14 of those were for extra bases.

This was the first season where Schmid was moved up in the lineup. Doeschot moved the Panthers senior into the No. 1 spot, knowing how potent the other Panthers hitters were going to be this summer.

Doeschot knew Schmid was going to get on-base and be a better fit in that No. 1 spot.

“He shined in the No. 1 spot,” the Panthers coach said. “We put him where he should have been for years. In past years, our lineup wasn’t as strong. This year, we focused on him getting on-base.

“He hit the ball all over the field,” Doeschot added. “He worked the ball away to left field. He pulled it for some power and it was a good thing.”

After Schmid plays in the All-Star Series, he’ll prepare to become an outfielder for Iowa Central Community College.

“Junior college is a great place for him and his ceiling will only get higher,” Doeschot said. “He’ll go out there and showcase those skills in the outfield, and he’s going to find a spot on the field. He’s going to develop more as a baseball player.”

Schorg plays one more time

Before Schorg moves to play for Briar Cliff, he’ll don the blue RSM jersey one more time this weekend.

Schorg was one of three starting pitchers selected for the Small West team. The other two were Bishop Heelan senior Kaleb Gengler and Alex Berends of Roland-Story.

The future Charger was 11-1 on the season with a 0.84 earned run average. He struck out 105 batters and walked 27.

Schorg was one of three pitches statewide who won 11 games.

Schorg allowed just eight earned runs, and most of them came during the state tournament.

The key for Schorg was developing a changeup.

“I tell you what, it’s a killer in college,” Hawks coach Dean Harpenau said. “When you mix up speeds, that’s when you start getting guys to strike out. He has good movement on it. It has eight to 10 miles per hour difference with good movement. It didn’t allow guys to get on his fastball.”