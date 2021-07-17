Lockdown pitching, strong hitting leads Kingsley-Pierson to win over Woodbury Central in substate semifinal

KINGSLEY, Iowa-- Stay the course.
That was the message that Kingsley-Pierson head baseball coach Taylor Doeschot preached to his team coming into the Panthers’ Class 1A, Substate 8 semifinal against Woodbury Central on Saturday.
According to Doeschot, “stay the course” for his team meant hit the ball hard, put pressure on the Woodbury Central defense, and keep being the hot-hitting squad that the Panthers have proven themselves to be all season long, with the Panthers currently ranked fourth in the state in batting average, regardless of class.
The Panthers stayed the course on Saturday in a big way, beating Woodbury Central 11-1 in walk-off fashion, as sophomore Boston Doeschot drove in the victory-clinching run with a two-run RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning.
The K-P offense managed nine hits against the Wildcats pitching staff, and went the whole game without a single strikeout.
“Every batter that came up put the ball in play, took a walk, or got a hit,” Taylor Doeschot said. “If you put the ball in play enough, and put the pressure on the other team, good things come out of it. That’s our goal, and we try to do that every game.”
The Panthers got the scoring started in the bottom of the first inning, when senior Boe Harvey took a hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded, to give K-P an early 1-0 lead. The Panthers loaded the bases, but came away with just the one run after sophomore Evan Neumann was called out due to interference.
The Wildcats answered back with a run of their own in the second inning, as Woodbury Central junior Dallas Kluender drove in sophomore Max McGill with an RBI single. But that was the only run Woodbury Central would get in the game.
Kingsley-Pierson pushed across two runs in the bottom of the third, as juniors Malakai Christopherson and Damon Schmid scored on a pair of Woodbury Central errors, to give K-P a 3-1 lead.
In the fifth inning, the Panthers finally broke the game open. Sophomore Beau Bubke scored from third on a passed ball to put the team up by three runs, Later on in the frame, Schmid drove in two runs with an RBI single to left field. The very next batter, Jackson Howe, drove in another runner with a double.
Harvey then put the team up by a 9-1 score with a two-run double of his own, in his final career game at the Panthers' home ballpark. The hit, which capped off a six-run inning for Kingsley-Pierson, seemed to be the one that finally broke Woodbury Central's back.
“It was a fastball, middle-middle,” Harvey said of his double. “He threw a curveball, and he missed with it, so I’m thinking ‘he needs to get back ahead,’ so I was sitting fastball. I didn’t try to miss it, and I didn’t. It was middle-middle, and it felt amazing.”
On the mound, the Panthers got 4 ⅓ strong innings from sophomore Evan Neumann. Neumann allowed just one run on six hits, while reliever Brandon Kron came in and allowed two hits and no runs over 1 ⅔ innings.
Kron, who typically pitches in a starting role for the Panthers, earned praise from his coach and starting pitcher for his strong performance. The luxury of having two stellar pitching options is a valuable one for the Panthers, especially in the postseason.
While Neumann came into Saturday's game with a Panthers'-best 1.46 ERA, a 1.29 WHIP, and 51 strikeouts, Kron isn't far behind. Before his outing against the Wildcats, Kron had a 1.63 ERA, with a 1.03 WHIP, and 38 strikeouts on the year.
“It feels really good to know that I have (Kron) there,” Neumann said. “It leaves a lot of pressure off me knowing that if I’m off, he can always come in and throw strikes.”
Woodbury Central finished the game with eight hits on offense. Wildcats starting pitcher Kaleb Bleil was tagged with the loss, while Neumann got the win for the Panthers.
With the loss, Woodbury Central ends its season with a 23-10 overall record.
The victory clinched the Class 1A, District 16 championship for Kingsley-Pierson, and earned them a spot at Tuesday’s Class 1A, Substate 8 title game against Tri-Center (26-2), which will be played at Sioux City West.
The winner of that game will advance to the state tournament.
Tri-Center's team batting average of .433 ranks number one in Class 1A, while their 23 homers and 303 team RBI both rank second.
“(Tri-Center’s) offense is up there in the state in every category,” Taylor Doeschot said. “Our pitchers are going to have to be in the zone, and keep them off balance. According to Quikstats, they are dangerous. I’ll do a little research on them and see what I can find, but we are just going to continue to play our style of baseball and hopefully we can grind another one out.”
At this point in the season, with a 28-3 record and just one victory separating them from their second consecutive trip to the state tournament, there is only one thing for the Panthers to do.
"We think we have better talent than every team out there," Boe Harvey said. "We’ve just got to stay the course and keep going.”