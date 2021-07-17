Lockdown pitching, strong hitting leads Kingsley-Pierson to win over Woodbury Central in substate semifinal

The Wildcats answered back with a run of their own in the second inning, as Woodbury Central junior Dallas Kluender drove in sophomore Max McGill with an RBI single. But that was the only run Woodbury Central would get in the game.

Kingsley-Pierson pushed across two runs in the bottom of the third, as juniors Malakai Christopherson and Damon Schmid scored on a pair of Woodbury Central errors, to give K-P a 3-1 lead.

In the fifth inning, the Panthers finally broke the game open. Sophomore Beau Bubke scored from third on a passed ball to put the team up by three runs, Later on in the frame, Schmid drove in two runs with an RBI single to left field. The very next batter, Jackson Howe, drove in another runner with a double.

Harvey then put the team up by a 9-1 score with a two-run double of his own, in his final career game at the Panthers' home ballpark. The hit, which capped off a six-run inning for Kingsley-Pierson, seemed to be the one that finally broke Woodbury Central's back.

“It was a fastball, middle-middle,” Harvey said of his double. “He threw a curveball, and he missed with it, so I’m thinking ‘he needs to get back ahead,’ so I was sitting fastball. I didn’t try to miss it, and I didn’t. It was middle-middle, and it felt amazing.”