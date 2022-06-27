METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Aidan Haukap leads Sioux City East baseball by example

SIOUX CITY – Signing before his senior season to play for Briar Cliff collegiately, Aidan Haukap just wanted to go out and play for his senior season.

“He just wanted to come out and have fun,” East head coach Trevor Miller said. “He committed to Briar Cliff early, and I think that actually allowed him to just relax while he plays instead of thinking about playing for a scholarship or anything like that.”

Haukap has been able to do just that this summer. The senior hits lead-off, plays center field and is the top pitcher on his team according to Miller. He’s been able to embrace the team’s ‘Ballin’ with the bros’ mantra as a leader of the team.

“We talk a lot about with the players like what's your legacy going to be, what do you want other people to remember you for,” Miller said. “Because most of the time, it's not necessarily about your stats. And, I think in talking to him, he just wanted to he wanted to be a leader. He was voted by his peers as a captain this year.”

In embracing that leadership role, Haukap has been the definition of consistent. On the mound, he can be one of the best pitchers in the area when he is feeling it, and it showed Saturday. Haukap pitched a complete game, striking out 13 batters and allowing four hits, but only one of those hits was well-struck.

“He threw lots of first pitch strikes and he's in the zone a lot,” Miller said. “And when he's in the zone a lot, his stuff moves, and it's hard for hitters to hit. He’s got a lot of horizontal movement on his pitches. So when he throws his first pitch strike and he gets ahead in the count, that puts a ton of pressure on the hitter to have to react to whatever pitch he throws.”

Not only was Haukap feeling it on the mound, but he recorded a pair of RBI on a base hit Saturday. For the week, Haukap recorded three hits, two of them triples, and four RBIs from the lead-off spot.

For the season, Haukap is hitting .345 with 12 RBIs and 10 of his 30 hits have gone for extra bases. He is also getting on base nearly 50% of the time (.496 on-base percentage) thanks to a team high 24 walks.

“He goes up there and he's got lots of confidence,” Miller said. “He knows what pitches he can hit well, and so if he catches his pitch early in the zone, he crushes it. Even when he's down to two strikes, he's able to fight those pitches off. He has really fast hands and he's got good barrel control. He’s able to spray the ball over the park, and that really propels us, he comes up in some big spots for us.”

Haukap’s ability with the bat in his hands makes him the perfect lead-off man, Miller said. He has a 50-50 chance of getting on-base, and is able to hit early and late in counts. His confidence at the plate and positive energy has also rubbed off on his teammates.

“When you got a dude as confident as Aiden is right now, that kind of sets the tone for the game,” Miller said. “Even if he gets out, but he goes up, he has a good at bat and he comes back with a good attitude, which he always does, that’s just confidence for his teammates coming up to bat. And I think again, that just speaks to his leadership this year.”

As a leader, Haukap is the lead by example type according to his coach. His ability to have fun playing the game and make great plays allows his positive energy to rub off on his teammate and make this year’s group of Black Raiders a lot of fun.

“When he's out in centerfield for example, he catches some crazy balls out there, and you know, we always joke about how casual he looks while he does it,” Miller said. “That makes a lot of our players laugh when they see that. I think that helps loosen them up and it helps the kids play loose. If he's on the mound, and he's really dealing, he starts to laugh or he'll giggle, in terms of like, trying to celebrate with his teammates. They feed off that energy and then they come off the field sometimes laughing, not necessarily at the other team but just laughing at maybe Aidan having a really good pitch.”

At the end of the day, the senior leader is the epitome of just letting the kids play and leading in all aspects of the game.

“He's a really quiet kid, but he leads by example,” Miller said. “He's also kind of the epitome of when you hear people talk about let the kids play in terms of let them have fun and play baseball.

"That's him. You know, he's out on the field," Miller added. "He's just having fun. He runs around in centerfield and we nickname our outfield the no fly zone, because when balls get hit to our outfield, usually Aidan catches it no matter where it's at."

“He's kind of our spark too. He bats lead off for us and plays centerfield. He's our best pitcher. He just does everything for us at a really high level and he leads us and all of our kids follow him,” Miller continued.

Honorable mention

Bryce Click, Sergeant Bluff-Luton baseball: Click had four RBIs in a big win over Council Bluffs Jefferson last Monday night.

Both Stars juniors homered and had three RBIs last week in a sweep over West.

