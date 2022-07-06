METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Bishop Heelan's Ian Gill gets stronger after junior setback

SIOUX CITY — Ian Gill suffered a setback last season that he has impressively bounced back from.

Last season, Gill’s junior season at Bishop Heelan High School ended seven games early because of a condition called Thoracic Outlet Syndrome.

That syndrome is common among big league pitchers, according to Crusaders coach Andy Osborne.

Gill had a blood clot where blood could go into his arm, but it couldn't out.

To fix that, doctors had to go in and take out a piece of his rib so that the blood could flow correctly again.

That procedure happened last summer, and he was sidelined for a good chunk of the rest of the season.

Gill — this week’s Metro Athlete of the Week — hasn’t let that setback affect his senior season. In fact, he’s picked up where he left off.

“It made him really appreciate playing baseball,” Osborne said.

Gill is one of seven high school players this summer to have hit 10 or more home runs. About a month ago, Gill was tied with Dowling Catholic Trevor Baumler with the state lead.

“It hasn’t really affected his swing at all,” Osborne said. “It was a scary deal. I didn’t know if he’d play baseball ever again. We didn’t know what the future held for him.”

Entering Wednesday’s action, Gill is hitting .457 with 50 RBIs and has struck out 14 times.

Of the seven home run hitters above 10, Gill leads that group with 19 doubles.

Gill is also one of four seniors among that group.

He hit two homers in Saturday’s rescheduled conference doubleheader against West, which was a split.

“If anything, he’s gotten better,” Osborne said. “He’s been such a good player since we’ve had him. Every day, he just gets a little bit better. It’s been fun to watch.”

Like Osborne pointed out, Gill has been at the varsity level ever since he was a freshman. In 2019, Gill hit .288 with five RBIs that season. That was also the last time the Crusaders made it to state.

In a COVID-shortened 2020 season, Gill tied with Ben Dixon with two homers. He also hit .432 with 12 RBIs, becoming one of five Heelan hitters to knock 10 or more runs in.

Last season, Gill led the Crusaders with 27 RBIs, despite having the last seven games being taken away from him due to the blood clot. Gill also hit two homers that season and hit a team-best .422.

After the baseball season ends, Gill will attend the University of Minnesota.

Honorable mentions

Kenley Meis, Heelan softball: In eight games this week, the Crusaders junior had 20 hits. She hit .690 this week, which included 17 RBIs and 11 stolen bases.

Drew Benson, West baseball: The Wolverines senior defeated the Crusaders in Game 2 of that doubleheader on Saturday. Benson allowed three runs on seven hits and he struck out two.