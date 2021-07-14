METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: On the mound and in the sky, East's Sean McManamy chases his dreams

SIOUX CITY — Look to the sky.
It’s not a bird you see up there. It’s a plane, a Cessna 152 to be specific, and it is being piloted by East High School left-handed pitcher Sean McManamy.
Senior year has been a busy one for McManamy. The southpaw has been a highly effective pitcher this season for the Black Raiders, with a 1.28 ERA, with a 1.12 WHIP, and an opponent batting average of .182 in 38 ⅓ innings.
McManamy is this week's Metro Athlete of the Week.
As he does his part to help his team pursue a state title, McManamy is also pursuing another dream: Becoming a pilot.
McManamy first got the itch to fly on a trip to Arizona to visit family when he was around 10 years old. One day, the group decided to visit an arcade. McManamy didn’t drop his tokens into the Pop-A-Shot machine or the race car games. Instead, he was immediately drawn to the flight simulator.
After completing the simulation, McManamy says, he was complimented on his flying skills by a man who claimed to be an Air Force pilot.
“I was like 'That is pretty cool.' I aspire to do what you do,” McManamy said. “Ever since there, I scouted colleges to kind of see if I could do that as a thing, and it turns out, you can.”
McManamy has gotten into plenty of flight simulators since that fateful trip to the Arizona arcade, but this past January, he traded it in for the real thing.
If you look toward the heavens these days, you might see him behind the controls of a small two-seater Cessna that leaves just enough room for Sean and his instructor.
McManamy says that he has completed over 45 flying hours since starting his training, around 10 hours of that involving solo flight. He currently has a student pilots’ license, and hopes to get his actual license soon.
He was supposed to take his final test this past Saturday, but was only able to complete the first half due to area thunderstorms. This coming Sunday, he will finish the exam, and finally have his opportunity to become a licensed pilot.
“He talks to the guys about that all the time,” East coach Trevor Miller said. “When the guys see planes, they’re yelling stuff about Sean, and he is telling them what type of plane it is. It’s a really fun dynamic, and he is a really special kid.”
Once he finishes up his senior season, McManamy will head to college at South Dakota State University to take part in the school’s Aviation Education Program.
“When I am out of there, I can either go to the big leagues for flying airliners, or I can do the education side of it, which is being a flight instructor,” McManamy said. “I’d like to do a little bit of both, if I could.”
Balancing his flight training with school and baseball has definitely been a challenging, but its one that McManamy has embraced without complaint. During the school year, he would sometimes leave school for an hour or two to go fly, and this summer he will often go straight from an early morning flight to a team weightlifting session.
In the dugout, McManamy’s sky pursuits have been met with encouragement and plenty of good-natured teasing from his teammates.
“Ever since my friends figured it out, they called me “Peanut boy," because they thought I would be the one handing out the peanuts on the airliners,” McManamy said with a laugh. “But they think it's really cool that I’m doing this, and they are excited to see me succeed.”
On the field, McManamy has been an invaluable piece to the Black Raiders’ puzzle. Along with his strong ERA and WHIP numbers, McManamy has a 7-1 record on the season. His most recent outing came last Wednesday against Council Bluffs Jefferson, when he pitched five innings, and allowed just five hits and one earned run in East’s 11-1 win.
East has now won 20 consecutive games, and will kick off its postseason on Friday against North in the Class 4A-Substate 1 opener.
“Sean is kind of that next level player, where we are going to see what he is doing next summer. We are going to beg him to come back and coach,” Miller said. “He knows that he is a pitcher. Instead of being upset that he is not a hitter, he’s not a fielder, he’s not an outfielder, he just knows when it is his time to pitch, he is all business.”
Whether he is taking to the mound or taking to the sky, it seems like a pretty good time to be Sean McManamy. Whether it be a pilot's license or a state baseball title, there are plenty of dreams to pursue.
“It’s become a dream come true,” McManamy said.
East and North will play their postseason opener on Friday at 7 p.m at East High School.
Honorable mentions
Emma Crooks, Sergeant Bluff-Luton softball: Crooks hit a key pinch-hit double during Saturday's regional semifinal win over Le Mars.
Drew Benson, West baseball: Benson has the MRAC's third-highest batting average at .430.