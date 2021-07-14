METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: On the mound and in the sky, East's Sean McManamy chases his dreams

Balancing his flight training with school and baseball has definitely been a challenging, but its one that McManamy has embraced without complaint. During the school year, he would sometimes leave school for an hour or two to go fly, and this summer he will often go straight from an early morning flight to a team weightlifting session.

In the dugout, McManamy’s sky pursuits have been met with encouragement and plenty of good-natured teasing from his teammates.

“Ever since my friends figured it out, they called me “Peanut boy," because they thought I would be the one handing out the peanuts on the airliners,” McManamy said with a laugh. “But they think it's really cool that I’m doing this, and they are excited to see me succeed.”

On the field, McManamy has been an invaluable piece to the Black Raiders’ puzzle. Along with his strong ERA and WHIP numbers, McManamy has a 7-1 record on the season. His most recent outing came last Wednesday against Council Bluffs Jefferson, when he pitched five innings, and allowed just five hits and one earned run in East’s 11-1 win.

East has now won 20 consecutive games, and will kick off its postseason on Friday against North in the Class 4A-Substate 1 opener.