METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Sioux City East's Cael Boever chases strikeout count

“He tried different pressure points, and just found something that he liked and got comfortable with,” East coach Trevor Miller said. “He worked on refining the pitches he already threw.”

He knew that he was going to be asked to throw more innings, and be that reliable starter that the Black Raiders have gladly seen in the first few games of the season.

So, he came up with strengthening all his pitches, but there was one in particular he focused on: His changeup.

Boever had a changeup the last few seasons, but since he knew his workload was going up, he wanted to finesse that pitch.

He said that it has helped get hitters off balance.

“It helps so much instead of having just a fastball and a curveball,” Boever said. “Last year, I never really threw it at all. Now, I can throw it in any count. I feel like I’m using it at the right amount.”

Boever may use that changeup when his role is expected to change again in the postseason. Boever said Tuesday that he’ll return to the closer’s role in the playoffs.

He prefers pitching in a closer’s role, and he does have one save this season.