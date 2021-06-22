METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Sioux City East's Cael Boever chases strikeout count

SIOUX CITY — Cael Boever knew he was pitching well Thursday for the East High School baseball team against Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
He just didn’t know how well, until after the game.
Boever, a Black Raiders senior, recorded 16 strikeouts in the nightcap of a 7-1 win that capped a sweep over the Warriors.
Because of that feat, Boever is this week’s Metro Athlete of the Week.
With those 16 strikeouts, Boever is eighth in Class 4A with 46. He’s in the top-50 statewide.
Boever’s role has changed since last season, and he’s adjusted to it well.
“I want to try to get more throughout the season,” Boever said. “I want to see how high I can finish.
“I’m really just hitting my spots,” Boever said. “From inning one to inning seven, I was really hitting the spots and whatever my catcher was calling, I was hitting.”
Over the last two seasons, Boever served as the Black Raiders’ closer. He’d come into close games during the sixth or seventh innings, and shut down the opponents.
This season, Boever is trying to do the same thing, only it’s as a starting pitcher.
Boever knew in the offseason his role was going to change, and went right to work in the offseason
“He tried different pressure points, and just found something that he liked and got comfortable with,” East coach Trevor Miller said. “He worked on refining the pitches he already threw.”
He knew that he was going to be asked to throw more innings, and be that reliable starter that the Black Raiders have gladly seen in the first few games of the season.
So, he came up with strengthening all his pitches, but there was one in particular he focused on: His changeup.
Boever had a changeup the last few seasons, but since he knew his workload was going up, he wanted to finesse that pitch.
He said that it has helped get hitters off balance.
“It helps so much instead of having just a fastball and a curveball,” Boever said. “Last year, I never really threw it at all. Now, I can throw it in any count. I feel like I’m using it at the right amount.”
Boever may use that changeup when his role is expected to change again in the postseason. Boever said Tuesday that he’ll return to the closer’s role in the playoffs.
He prefers pitching in a closer’s role, and he does have one save this season.
The Black Raiders have hit the ball so well that Boever isn’t needed, because his team hasn’t played many close games.
On the season, Boever is 4-0 with a 0.30 ERA, and he’s allowed just one earned run in 23 1/3 innings.
“His ability to compete and get on the bump, he just competes,” Miller said. “Cael just hammers the zone. You have to be ready to swing the bat. As I reflect and look back on his other outings, he goes and gets anybody.”
Boever is also East’s No. 3 hitter, and he’s playing well there, too.
Boever leads East entering Tuesday’s doubleheader against West with six home runs and 24 RBIs. He also has 18 walks, tied with lead-off hitter Cam Riemer.
Boever said that being in the No. 3 hole — with Riemer and Terrick Thompson hitting in front of him — is where he’s most comfortable.
“I try to get them in and don’t try to do too much,” Boever said. “I’m comfortable in the 3 spot. Two of my best friends are hitting in front of me. They get on 50 percent of the time, which is crazy. That helps me out and takes pressure off myself.”
Honorable mentions
Ellie Gengler, Bishop Heelan softball: Gengler had four extra-base hits, including a home run against Harlan. She drove in nine RBIs.
Austin McClain, North baseball: McClain had four RBIs in Saturday’s doubleheader.