METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Sioux City North's Evan Helvig crushing the baseball for Stars

Last fall, Helvig announced that he was committing to play baseball at Northern State University.

In a way, this season has been a freeing one for Helvig. Gone is the pressure of having to impress college scouts or make an important decision on where he will spend the next four years. This season, having that commitment off of his plate has helped free his mind to focus on playing the game.

“I do think that having a place picked out took a lot of my shoulders, not stressing about, ‘You have to do good.’ It definitely takes a lot out of your brain,” Helvig said. “The more you think, the more errors you have. You aren’t really playing, you’re just thinking too much. Having that out of your head, I’m definitely playing a lot looser.”

All of that is in the past. Now, he just has to continue to mash the baseball.

“He is obviously seeing the ball really well, and I think he kind of realizes, ‘I’m committed, I’m a senior, there is not really any pressure on me," Tillo said. "I can just go out and play, and have fun basically,”

Though this season has gone well for Helvig in the stats column, the Stars have struggled to win games. With much of the roster populated by younger players, the team is currently 3-14 overall.