METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Sioux City North's Evan Helvig crushing the baseball for Stars

SIOUX CITY — North High School senior Evan Helvig has handled the season of transition very well.
In the past, Helvig didn’t have to be a leader for the Stars, as a group of strong upperclassmen helped pave the team’s way to success. This season, the lineup revolves around him.
In prior years, Helvig’s time was mostly spent on the left side of the infield, as he did most of his defensive work at either first or second base. This year, he mans the all-important defensive position of shortstop.
Through it all, he hasn’t allowed the change or the pressure to overwhelm him. Instead, he is thriving more than ever.
Last week, Helvig clubbed 11 base hits for the Stars over six games, with four doubles, two home runs, and 10 totals run scored. On the season, Helvig is hitting .385, with a .484 on-base percentage, a slugging average of .827, and a team-high five home runs and 17 RBI.
With those numbers, Helvig has been selected as The Journal’s Metro Athlete of the Week.
Helvig credits a change in his timing at the plate for why his hitting numbers have skyrocketed this season. Essentially, he is starting his swing earlier, which has allowed him to drive the ball more consistently.
“He’s coming up in big situations, and delivering,” North coach Nick Tillo said. “He’s always had power, but five home runs in the first 16 or 17 games, he’s on pace to beat the record at North.”
Last fall, Helvig announced that he was committing to play baseball at Northern State University.
In a way, this season has been a freeing one for Helvig. Gone is the pressure of having to impress college scouts or make an important decision on where he will spend the next four years. This season, having that commitment off of his plate has helped free his mind to focus on playing the game.
“I do think that having a place picked out took a lot of my shoulders, not stressing about, ‘You have to do good.’ It definitely takes a lot out of your brain,” Helvig said. “The more you think, the more errors you have. You aren’t really playing, you’re just thinking too much. Having that out of your head, I’m definitely playing a lot looser.”
All of that is in the past. Now, he just has to continue to mash the baseball.
“He is obviously seeing the ball really well, and I think he kind of realizes, ‘I’m committed, I’m a senior, there is not really any pressure on me," Tillo said. "I can just go out and play, and have fun basically,”
Though this season has gone well for Helvig in the stats column, the Stars have struggled to win games. With much of the roster populated by younger players, the team is currently 3-14 overall.
It isn’t as many wins as he would like, but Helvig has taken the Stars’ struggles in stride, and is using this season as a learning experience. It’s a different kind of season than in years past.
Two years ago, the Stars won 22 games and made it to the substate quarterfinals.
This year, with the team struggling, Helvig has stepped up to provide both power at the plate, and important leadership in the dugout.
With a new position, a spot in the heart of the lineup, and a young team on his shoulders, Helvig has done nothing but succeed in his final weeks at North.
“He just has kind of done whatever we asked him to do, and he has done it well,” Tillo said. “As far as the lineup, I was like, “We might hit you first, second, or third.” Wherever we put him, he steps up and does it.”
Honorable mentions
Angel Shaw, Bishop Heelan softball: Shaw struck out 13 Le Mars batters last week in a MRC doubleheader.
Cam Riemer: East baseball: Riemer had three hits Tuesday against Jefferson, and all three were for extra bases. In all, Riemer had two doubles and a triple. He has a .565 on-base percentage entering Tuesday's action.