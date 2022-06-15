METRO ATHLETES OF THE WEEK: Heelan's Kaleb Gengler, Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Aidan Sieperda throw no-hitters

SIOUX CITY — Over the last week, two metro high school baseball seniors threw no-hitters and their coaches thought those outings both on Thursday and Saturday were the best of their high school tenures.

Bishop Heelan senior Kaleb Gengler threw the first no-hitter of the week over East on Thursday at Bishop Mueller Field in the rain, then two days later, Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Aidan Sieperda followed suit with a no-no at Lewis and Clark Park over Harlan.

Because of these two feats, both seniors share this week’s Metro Athlete of the Week.

Both no-hitters were pretty similar, too.

Gengler and Sieperda had their fastball working and located it pretty well.

The two senior aces each had perfect games through three innings.

Harlan’s first baserunner came in the fourth inning while East earned its first runner in the with two outs in the fifth inning.

Gengler dominates on the mound

Bishop Heelan coach Andy Osborne can’t remember another pitcher who has dominated on the mound as much as Gengler did on Thursday, and for that matter, during his time with the Crusaders.

“We’ve had some good pitching,” Osborne said. “I don’t know if we’ve had a guy who has been as dominant as KG has in his last three starts. He did that same thing with Harlan, just mowed them down. In his last outing against MOC-Floyd Valley, he was virtually unhittable. It’s fun to call pitches when he’s pitching like that.”

On May 27 against Harlan, Gengler held the Cyclones hitless in a 12-0 win. He struck out 11.

Then, against the Dutch, the Heelan ace threw a one-hitter against a team that went to state last season. In that June 3 1-0 win, Gengler pitched 8 1/3 innings and turned in a 15-strikeout game.

Gengler is 2-2 with a 1.17 earned run average. He has 54 strikeouts and has walked 15 batters in five starts and one relief outing.

“My first outing against East was totally different, and I was locating my fastball inside and put them away,” Gengler said. “It felt great. Heelan vs. East is a big game and I just wanted to get the job done.”

Gengler is a part of a Heelan senior-heavy pitching staff that has also found success. Jake McGowan has won two of his three starts and has a 1.95 ERA. Nathan Lawler has a 1.91 ERA in five appearances, allowing five runs in 18 1/3 innings.

Sophomore Lochlin Jackson has thrown a no-hitter, according to Osborne.

“We have capable guys,” Osborne said. “There’s guys who can get the job done.”

Sieperda molds into role

Coincidentally enough, Sieperda’s first time on the mound came three years ago when he faced Carlisle — which the Warriors also beat on Saturday — in the town that sits on the Polk-Warren county line.

Sieperda faced one batter in that game, retiring that Carlisle hitter on three pitches. He came in relief of Ben Freiberg, who was a junior that season and threw five innings.

Warriors coach Matt Nelson saw some potential out of Sieperda, and decided to give him a bigger role on the mound.

“He got that chance and his sophomore year, we missed out on those non-conference games because of the COVID year, so he was more of a JV guy,” said Nelson of Sieperda’s earlier years. “We had a lot of good arms so he wasn’t really able to get into the mix. Last year was really his first opportunity to throw some varsity innings.

“He’s a kid who knows that’s what we need from him,” Nelson added. “So, he’s accepted that and at times, he’s been frustrated when he hasn’t given us his best, in his opinion.”

Sieperda pitched in 14 games last season, and started in 10 games for the Warriors.

As a junior, Sieperda threw 53 innings and led the Warriors with 917 pitches. He had a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 56-15.

Sieperda went 6-3 last season.

Sieperda started to catch fire as a pitcher around this time last season.

Nelson recalled back to the East doubleheader at East on June 17, 2021, where the Black Raiders swept the Warriors by a combined 19 runs.

The Warriors coaching staff decided to mix things up a little bit, including the rotation.

So, Nelson took a chance on placing Sieperda at the top of the rotation.

The Warriors got in sync, and they picked up where they left off from that part.

“He became our ace last year, and he’s our ace this year,” Nelson said. “Every time he steps on the mound, he gets just a little bit more comfortable. He threw about 83 pitches, which was extremely efficient. He gives us a chance to win every time he pitches for us.”

Honorable mentions

Lincoln Colling, East baseball: Colling had three RBIs in Saturday night’s loss to No. 1 Johnston.

Lauren Clark, North softball: Clark was 3-for-4 on Thursday night against Council Bluffs Lincoln, and two of her hits were doubles.

