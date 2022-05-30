Metro baseball preview: After a challenging first week, teams are full speed ahead

SIOUX CITY — Baseball teams all around the area — including the metro — have had to deal with the season starting earlier.

It’s been an adjustment for all teams, especially since most of them have had players who were in spring postseason events.

For example, West started off with a 3-1 record, while Bishop Heelan started the season 0-5 for the first time under coach Andy Osborne.

The North baseball team, meanwhile, goes into its doubleheader against the Wolverines with 12 games under its belt. The Stars have a 3-9 record.

Here’s a look at all five metro teams heading into the rest of their seasons, in alphabetical order.

Bishop Heelan

Osborne said if he could prepare the season all over again before it started, he wouldn’t have played the first five games until the end of the summer.

He called it “a nightmare” getting through the first week of the season.

“It's not fair to the kids,” Osborne said. “You know, you got a kid like Sean Schaefer, who's one of our best players, starting shortstop, and he is also one of the fastest kids in the state. And he's trying to be at two places and getting pulled in both directions. And it's not fair to that kid. I think about the track coaches, if football were to start, if games were to start the week of our state tournament and I had baseball kids missing baseball games and practice, there’s no way I would do it.”

The 0-5 start for the Crusaders created some surprises in the program, but according to Osborne, there wasn’t any panic.

It’s not like the Crusaders were getting blown out; those losses were within a run or two.

“The message was just, ‘Don't dwell on the record,’” Osborne said. “If we finished 35-5, it's a season for the record book. So let's not worry about wins and losses, let's worry about having better at bats. Let's worry about attacking hitters. Let's worry about making plays. Let's worry about the little parts of the game and if we do those things well, they'll take care of the big parts.”

On offense, Osborne said that the Crusaders just need to put the ball in play. The fewer times they strikeout, the better their chances are.

Last season, Heelan amassed 176 strikeouts.

So far this season, the Crusaders have struck out 52 times.

In terms of pitching, the three arms that Osborne expects big things out of are Kaleb Gengler, Jaron Bleeker and Lochlin Jackson.

Gengler threw a no-hitter last week against the Cyclones.

East

The Black Raiders coaching staff used a specific phrase after sweeping West on Thursday that he hopes to use throughout the summer: “Unselfish at-bats.”

The Black Raiders found a way to move runners over against the Wolverines, and they hope to do that for the rest of the season.

“We’re just grinders,” Miller said. “Lincoln Colling, for example, had three solid at-bats without having a hit (in Game 2). That’s going to be really big for us. If we can get the next guy up, and how can you can push runners forward. That’s going to be big.”

On the mound, the Black Raiders have three guys who have 10-plus strikeouts. Cole Johnson leads the pack with 15, while Lincoln Colling has 13 and Aidan Haukap 10.

Brecken Schossow has a 1.56 ERA in three outings while Vinney Pomerson has a 1.75 in eight innings.

“Pitching is going to be important, and we don’t have the same personnel we had last year,” Miller said. “Last year, we could just give someone the ball and they would go seven. We have guys who have to be gritty, find the strike zone and find ways to get guys out.”

North

The one key for the Stars is simple: Finding the right kids in the lineup who are able to produce runs.

Going into Tuesday’s doubleheader at West, the Stars are hitting .264 with a .367 on-base percentage.

Stars coach Nick Tillo has toyed with the lineup, finding different combinations so that he can build the best lineup when the substate round comes around.

The Stars have five freshmen and one sophomore in the lineup.

“We knew that going in,” Tillo said. ‘Someone has to step up with runners in scoring position. Whoever can hit is going to play. It’s that simple.”

North senior Carter Pinney and sophomore Steven Kling are the Top 2 hitters in the lineup. Pinney leads the Stars with a .405 average with five doubles and nine RBIs.

Kling has seven RBIs.

Tillo said one key that might help the Stars is playing small ball, meaning putting down bunts to force the opponent to execute that play.

“It’s harder to field a ground ball and make the throw than it is to catch a lazy pop-up,” Tillo said.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Because the Warriors had some kids competing in state track, coach Matt Nelson called on some younger players to step up, and they helped SB-L win some key games.

That helped with everyone’s confidence, and he hopes that carries over for the rest of the summer.

“They don't have to do anything extra special,” Nelson said. “They just have to be themselves, and they're all good players. They just got to show up. And baseball's a game of failure. But just to be ready to kind of take on the next one and kind of go with it. So that's kind of where we're at.”

Before the Warriors left for an eastern Iowa trip on the weekend, they started off 5-1, which included a 10-0 win over the Black Raiders that included them getting just one hit.

Bryce Click pitched in that game, and on the season, the Warriors senior has thrown 12 2/3 innings, and has a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 18-3.

Senior Aidan Sieperda has 15 strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings, while Brody Blake has 14 in 10 2/3.

“(Aidan) was kind of one of our inning pitch leaders last year, got a lot of our tougher games. So his first year of pitching varsity, but he really kind of worked into kind of that ace, or that number one, or number two, role last year. And we're expecting that same thing from him this year.”

Nelson also mentioned Tylar Lutgen and Scott Kroll as those who will get innings this summer.

In the eight games that the Warriors have played, they’re hitting a collective .296. They’ve knocked in 35 runs, including Sieperda with eight.

Out of 41 hits, 10 of them have been for extra bases.

“You don't see guys as flustered or frustrated,” Nelson said. “You don't see guys who are just completely outmatched by somebody who's had two or three years of varsity pitching.”

West

Wolverines senior Drew Benson just wants to go out the right way. He hopes the journey at West ends with a trip to the state tournament in Iowa City.

“We have a big senior group, but we have some freshmen who have to step up and play,” Benson said.

Last season, the Wolverines went 14-19, but they were a gritty team that gave the other four teams in the metro nuisances.

The Wolverines not only want to be that same team, but improve on last year’s mark.

They did that to begin the season, getting out to a 3-1 start.

Those three wins came in a sweep over Council Bluffs Jefferson, then a high-scoring affair against SB-L.

“I think we know we can compete,” Benson said. “We have higher goals than finishing at .500. Taking the game against SB-L a few nights ago was very big. They have three studs who are going to go play college baseball and that’s a good team and for us to step up throws us into the mix.”

A couple of those freshmen who have stepped up are Collin Mayo and Christian Lane. Both young prospects have knocked in two runs.

“We were thrown into the mix when we were freshmen,” Benson said. “We know the nerves that come with it. They’re great guys and they’re not scared of the moment.”

Skylar Hansen leads the Wolverines entering Tuesday with a .643 batting average and he has four RBIs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.